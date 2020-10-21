Thailand Yellow Shirts come out against pro-democracy protests

BANGKOK -- Thousands of royalist Yellow Shirts took to the streets in a southern Thai province as youth-led pro-democracy rallies around Thailand entered their eighth consecutive day.

Royalists came out in Sungai Kolok district, a border crossing to Malaysia in the southernmost province of Narathiwat.

The march is the largest show of opposition to the daily youth-led protests staged in Bangkok and the provinces. Royalists began gathering in some places on Oct. 14, but have not achieved the size and frequency of the pro-democracy turnouts.

Organizers announced at 3 p.m. a major pro-democacy rally at Victory Monument in central Bangkok from 4 p.m. and another at Ramkamhaeng University in the northeastern part of city. They announced a march on Government House, from where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is due to address the nation at 6 p.m.

"Until now, the monarch has never caused any harm to the Thai people," Dr Rienthong Nanna, a prominent royalist and director of Mongkulwattana Hospital, recently posted on Facebook. "Why do they ask for the monarchy reform?"

After a slow start, Yellow Shirts are becoming more active opposing pro-democracy groups, prompting concerns about clashes, social disorder and further damage to the economy.

There was a smaller gathering in Chonburi province on Tuesday near the resort city of Pattaya, over 100km from the capital. In the northern city of Lampang, a crowd of 500 formed calling for respect of the monarchy.

"It's okay if both sides want to stage protests to express their political views peacefully," an analyst at KGI Securities told Nikkei Asia. "It will not be okay and have a very big impact on the economy if there is a clash and violence,"

Police keep watching protests in Bangkok closely to avert possible confrontations, but rally sites are revealed on social media at very short notice, sometimes bringing them close to pockets of royalist supporters.