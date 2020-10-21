ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Turbulent Thailand

Thailand Yellow Shirts come out against pro-democracy protests

Royalists becoming more active around the country, but no clashes so far

A royalist dressed in yellow, the royal color, holds aloft an image on Oct. 21 of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 and was succeeded by his son, King Maha Vaijiralongkorn.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thousands of royalist Yellow Shirts took to the streets in a southern Thai province as youth-led pro-democracy rallies around Thailand entered their eighth consecutive day.

Royalists came out in Sungai Kolok district, a border crossing to Malaysia in the southernmost province of Narathiwat.

The march is the largest show of opposition to the daily youth-led protests staged in Bangkok and the provinces. Royalists began gathering in some places on Oct. 14, but have not achieved the size and frequency of the pro-democracy turnouts.

Organizers announced at 3 p.m. a major pro-democacy rally at Victory Monument in central Bangkok from 4 p.m. and another at Ramkamhaeng University in the northeastern part of city. They announced a march on Government House, from where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is due to address the nation at 6 p.m.

"Until now, the monarch has never caused any harm to the Thai people," Dr Rienthong Nanna, a prominent royalist and director of Mongkulwattana Hospital, recently posted on Facebook. "Why do they ask for the monarchy reform?"

After a slow start, Yellow Shirts are becoming more active opposing pro-democracy groups, prompting concerns about clashes, social disorder and further damage to the economy.

There was a smaller gathering in Chonburi province on Tuesday near the resort city of Pattaya, over 100km from the capital. In the northern city of Lampang, a crowd of 500 formed calling for respect of the monarchy.

"It's okay if both sides want to stage protests to express their political views peacefully," an analyst at KGI Securities told Nikkei Asia. "It will not be okay and have a very big impact on the economy if there is a clash and violence,"

Police keep watching protests in Bangkok closely to avert possible confrontations, but rally sites are revealed on social media at very short notice, sometimes bringing them close to pockets of royalist supporters.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close