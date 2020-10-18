ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Turbulent Thailand

Thailand imposes 'selfie rules' to discourage young protesters

Snapshots at marches considered incitement as rallies enter fifth day

A pro-democracy protester takes a selfie with a clown at a rally in Bangkok on Oct. 17.   © AP
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Organizers of Thailand's youth-led protests vowed to continue holding large rallies for a fifth straight day on Sunday, once again defying the serious state of emergency imposed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday. 

On Sunday afternoon, activist group FreeYouth issued an online call for fresh protests across Bangkok starting at 3 p.m. Activists reiterated three demands: the resignation of Prayuth and his cabinet, constitutional changes drafted by representatives of the people, and reform of the monarchy under the constitution.

The People's Party, a united front of protest groups, announced Victory Monument as the main assembly point. Asoke was named as an additional venue.

Ahead of the target time, the MRT transit system announced temporary closures of major stations Hua Lamphong, Lumphini, Sukhumvit, Phahon Yothin and Chatuchak Park. Restrictions on transportation, however, have clearly failed in recent days to keep protesters away.

The authorities -- determined to block or at least scale down the rallies -- are seeking new ways to discourage young participants in particular.

So called "selfie rules" surfaced on Saturday, with the government warning that taking selfies at the marches could be tantamount to inciting others to join the protests. This would breach the rules under the state of emergency.

Many young Thais have been posting snapshots of themselves at the protests on social media, as a way of spreading their views.

The emergency decree came into effect on Thursday, banning gatherings of more than four people, along with actions that could provoke conflict, and distribution of letters and publications -- including electronic data -- that may stir fear or could be deemed "fake news." Violators face a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a 40,000 baht, or $1,282, fine.

The government is increasingly squeezing online activity, a key driver of the youth movement.

On Sunday afternoon, Free Youth tweeted that the Digital Ministry is seeking to shut down the group's Facebook page as well as that of Thammasat University student protesters.

Media censorship is also on the rise. Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the digital economy and society minister, said on Thursday that the ministry will work closely with the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, major telecommunications companies and internet service providers to closely monitor online posts, including anything that foments unrest. The selfie rule appears to fall under this oversight.

Apart from Bangkok, protesters are expected to stage sporadic rallies at other major universities across the nation in the days ahead, starting at around 4 p.m.

