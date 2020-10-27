Thailand parliament squabbles unlikely to break political impasse

BANGKOK -- Political observers do not expect the Thai parliament to come up with any messages that will dissuade protesters from continuing demonstrations during a two-day joint session of the lower and upper houses that concludes at 10 p.m. tonight.

The special sitting degenerated into mudslinging on Tuesday with the opposition calling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign. Prayuth asked House Speaker Chuan Leekpai for permission to reply.

"If there had been no coup back then [in 2014], would there have had riot? Prayuth asked the politicians. "Have you forgotten what you did then that caused the chaos and corruption? You seem to have a short memory."

Prayuth compared the present political conflict to the situation before the coup he staged as army chief in 2014 against the caretaker government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The Prime Minister implied that the then ruling party, Pheu Thai, represented a "parliamentary dictatorship" and that Yingluck's cabinet was corrupt.

The government's quarreling with the opposition overshadowed any effort to address issues raised by youth-led pro-democracy protesters in recent months -- specifically the resignation of Prayuth and his government, constitutional amendments, and reform of the monarchy.

"After two days of wasteful discussion, the parliament could try and strike a compromise by creating a committee with oversight," Yuthaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammatirat University, told Nikkei Asia.

Yuthaporn expected the inconclusive sitting would stoke anger among the protesters and make them keep up daily protests at a time when investment, business confidence and tourism are hitting all-time lows. "In the worst case, the protests could gradually escalate up to the end of the year if the protesters don't get what they want," he said.

Boonyakiat Karavekphan, a political scientist at Ramkamhaeng University, agreed with Yuthaporn. "You can see it that the issue of charter amendment, which is the major request of the youth-led protest, is not in the agenda," he said. Bookyakiat said the omission and failure to address issues would only serve to encourage extra-parliamentary political activity.

One of the largest rallies so far yesterday turned the domestic political brawl into a major diplomatic incident. Well over 10,000 demonstrators descended on the German embassy late yesterday to deliver a letter asking pointed questions about King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who resides most of the time in Bavaria. The key issue was whether the Thai king conducts state business on German soil, and issue that has already been raised in the German parliament.

Three representatives from the pro-democracy protesters were allowed to enter the mission to meet with Ambassador Georg Schmidt, who promised to forward the letter to Berlin.

On Tuesday, a very small group of ultraroyalists protested in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok, airing a conspiracy theory floated by a Russian-paid troll based in Bangkok that Washington has been using the pro-democracy movement to interfere in Thai politics.

"Your job in Hong Kong was good but it doesn't work for Thailand," read a sign held by one of the ultraroyalists. It was directed to Ambassador Michael DeSombre, who was the chairman of Save the Children Hong Kong since 2015 until he took the ambassadorship in Bangkok this year as a political appointee of President Donald Trump.

A larger royalist rally has been scheduled at Lumphini Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Yellow-shirted royalists began appearing at the venue at 3:30 p.m., well ahead of schedule. A pro-democracy group announced a plan to hold a rally on Thursday on a skywalk over Pathumwan intersection, where a violent crackdown by the police using water cannons occurred on Oct. 16.

Additional reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat