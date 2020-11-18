Thailand parliament weighs changing constitution as protests rage

BANGKOK -- Thai lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on seven motions for constitutional amendments, while pro-democracy protesters plan another rally in Bangkok's retail hub after a clash the previous day with royalists injured dozens.

A joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate convened for the second day of a two-day first reading to consider changes to Thailand's constitution. At the end of Wednesday's session, lawmakers will decide which motions move on to a second reading.

The proposed amendments will need to pass a third reading for final parliamentary approval. In October, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha hinted at putting the proposals to a national referendum, which could further delay any changes.

The motions were proposed by the ruling coalition, opposition parties and a civic organization called Internet Law Reform Dialogue, or iLaw. The proposal from the ruling coalition focuses on creating a constitution drafting committee made up of 150 elected members and 50 hand-picked specialists.

The petitions from the opposition were filed separately but endorsed by five opposition parties. One seeks to form a drafting committee with 200 elected members. Others propose to trim the Senate's say on reforming laws and electing the prime minister.

The current constitution gives senators appointed by the military a large say in choosing the prime minister. Thailand's prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of 500 house members and 250 senators. The charter also grants the Senate an effective veto over changes to the document itself, as any amendment must win the backing of least one-third of the Senate, or 84 senators.

The motion from iLaw is the most progressive. Curbing senators' power, it proposes to make the amendment process easier and to allow changes to any section of the constitution.

The iLaw proposal would pave way for reforms to the monarchy demanded by pro-democracy protesters. The organization collected 70,000 signatures in support of its proposal, enough to have it formally considered by parliament.

Pro-democracy activists are scheduled to hold a rally at the Ratchaprasong intersection, a retail and commercial center in Bangkok, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, to reiterate their demands that Prayuth and his faction resign, that the monarchy be reformed and that constitutional amendments be enacted.

The previous day, protesters gathered near parliament to pressure the lawmakers to pass the motions in support of their demands. But instead of offers of compromise, they encountered the harshest police crackdown on demonstrations in the past four months. Water cannons were fired several times at demonstrators, who ignored warnings to stay away from a cordon 50 meters from the parliament. The water was later laced with chemical irritants to drive the crowd back. Tear gas was also used. The police on Wednesday said all the measures taken meet international standards of conduct.

A scuffle also broke out between the young protesters and royalists, who gathered to urge politicians to reject any amendments. Royalists threw rocks and other projectiles at the protesters, some of whom responded in kind.

Bangkok's Erawan Medical Centre said at least 55 people were hurt in the unrest. Of those, six suffered gunshot wounds. The shooters were not identified. Another 32 people were affected by tear gas.