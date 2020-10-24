Thailand protesters ratchet up pressure on prime minister to resign

BANGKOK -- Organizers of Thailand's youth-led pro-democracy protests have stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha by reminding he sign his resignation before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Wednesday, thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered at Victory Monument and marched 3 km through ineffective police barricades to Government House and delivered a draft resignation letter to Prayuth's office,

"The deadline is 10.00 p.m. Saturday night," said Jatupat Boonpattarasaksa, 29, a pro-democracy activist known as "Pai Dao Din" who was released from police custody on Friday. "If there is no response from General Prayuth, we will stay here and will brainstorm a new strategy to fight together again," he said.

There has been no response from the prime minister, but a source within Prayuth's inner circle recently told Nikkei Asia that he has no plans to step down.

"He has been given a mandate to govern by the 8.4 million voters who endorsed Palang Pracharat in last year's elections," the source said. "This works in his favor -- he has no reason to step down. He can count on the Palang Pracharat voters to continue."

A few hundred anti-government protesters meanwhile vowed to stay overnight in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison. They are demanding the government release protest leaders still in custody, including human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and Panasuya Sithijirawattanakul, the student leader who read out a 10-point agenda to reform the monarchy.

Royalist groups dressed in yellow have been more in evidence in recent days, with a number of gatherings in Bangkok and the provinces.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other members of the royal family, who have been under unusually open critical scrutiny in recent months, mingled with ordinary royalists after a ceremony on Friday to commemorate his great grandfather, King Chulalongkorn. The king stepped out of his motorcade to meet supporters gathered outside the Grand Palace.

"Very brave, very brave, very good, thank you," the king told a man who had challenged anti-government protesters on Wednesday and raised a picture of the king's late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, during an anti-government protest outside a Central department store in Bangkok's Pinklao district. A clip of the incident went viral.

Eleven days after protests resumed on a daily basis, the cabinet approved a royal decree to convene an extraordinary session of parliament on October 26 and 27, when senators and members of the lower house will discuss possible solutions.

Protesters are not expected to back down, however, and view the parliamentary gambit as an attempt to buy time and postpone addressing the protesters' demands.

"At the end, Prayuth will open the parliamentary session to whitewash himself and blame protesters," tweeted student leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree. He accused Prayuth of not having "even 0.0000001%" sincerity.