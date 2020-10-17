Thailand protesters vow to continue with daily rallies

BANGKOK -- Thailand's protests are set to continue on Saturday, with organizers calling for another rally at 4 p.m. local time. Tensions are running high as the youth-led pro-democracy movement appears to be entering a new phase.

The new protests follow a large demonstration in the heart of Bangkok on Friday night, which police broke up using water cannons, tear gas and waterborne irritants.

The use of water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protesters has led to public criticism.

Opposition parties issued a joint statement in the morning condemning the excessive use of force in dispersing protestors at Patumwan Intersection. "These are our children, our future generation, who have come to express their opinions with the aim of seeing our country move forward in the right direction," the statement read. "And it is a right stipulated by the constitution."

Leaders of protest groups told participants last night to go home and to regroup at a future time.

"After the crackdown on Oct. 16, we learned that the government and military are enemies of the people," read a Saturday morning statement released by People's Party 2020, a united front of different protest groups. "Everyone is a leader and is invited to gather again at [4:00 p.m.]"

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has yet to lift the state of severe emergency declared on Thursday that bans gatherings of five or more people in Bangkok. "Prepare your body and mind to be ready for the rally today and be ready to handle the crackdown that may be done again," protest leaders said in defiance of the state order.

Tensions have risen after the crackdown, fueling further unrest with the protesters vowing to stage daily protests.

The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration asked protesters and allies to stand by at any station of the Bangkok Mass Transportation System, adding that "all stations have become assembly points for demonstrations." These include stations in the districts of Lat Phrao, Wong Wian Yai and Udomsuk on the outskirts of the capital.

This has alarmed the government and forced authorities to close down major rail and road transportation systems today.

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit announced the suspension of service from 12.30 am on Saturday , while police have ordered the closure of 14 major train stations that are close to possible protest venues in central of Bangkok.

Roads to financial and business districts have been blocked by police, which assumed the protesters would gather again this evening to put more pressure on the economy.

Apart from Bangkok, more protests are expected to be held at the same time in other major cities and universities nationwide.

Asked by reporters on Friday whether he would succumb to the protesters' request and resign, Prime Minister Prayuth replied: "No, I won't ...What wrong did I do?"

He added that the government is preparing several measures to deal with protesters and that the measures would be applied based on the seriousness of the disturbances. All measures, he said, would comply with international norms regarding civil disorder.

The prime minister said the government is also thinking about issuing a nighttime curfew if the protests escalate. He did not elaborate.