Thailand protesters with letters for king hit by water cannons

BANGKOK -- Riot police have halted over ten thousand pro-democracy protesters with two water cannon blasts as they were on their way to the Offices of the Royal Household to deliver letters addressed to the king.

The letters have so far not been received by any officials.

The incident, which reporters described as not being a clash, occurred near the Grand Palace and the Privy Council Chambers where an earlier protest note to King Maha Vajiralongkorn was delivered by student leaders on Sept. 19.

The protesters had rallied at about 4 p.m. at Democracy Monument, which is close to Sanam Luang, a large grassy area in front of the Grand Palace.

On Saturday, key pro-democracy groups Free Youth and Free People posted a message to the king on social media: "If your words, 'We love them all the same,' are true, you should accept letters from everyone, not just those in yellow shirts who shout loudly 'Long live the king.' Treat everyone the same."

Early on Sunday morning, Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer at the forefront of calls to reform the monarchy, posted a long letter of rebuke to the king on social media from Chiang Mai, where he is answering charges relating to his activities.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been asked by protest leaders to listen to what all sides have to say in the present political unrest. © Reuters

The letter campaign follows some rare public comments made by the king on Nov. 1 while he mingled with an estimated 8,000 royalists outside the Grand Palace. "We love them all the same," the king repeated three times as he responded to unexpected doorstep questions from Jonathan Miller, a correspondent for Channel 4 News in the U.K. and U.S.-based CNN. He also described Thailand as a "land of compromise."

Pro-democracy groups have consistently reiterated three basic demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his cabinet; constitutional changes drafted in consultation with representatives of the people; and reform of the monarchy.

Reformers on Thursday urged their supporters to write letters to the king, but as of Saturday evening there was no response from the palace.

They also announced a rally at Bangkok's Democracy Monument at 4 p.m. "Sunday's rally is going to be the biggest march ever," they said.

Royalists have meanwhile called on their supporters to rally at the same place two hours earlier, raising concerns about a possible clash. "Let's gather at Democracy Monument on Nov. 8 to observe whether there's anyone who would insult the monarchy," one social media post reads.

Both sides claim to be peace loving, but Thailand has a long history of political street violence. Police have said they are well-prepared and confident of keeping the situation under control.