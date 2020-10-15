Thailand protests prompt 'serious emergency' decree banning crowds

BANGKOK -- Thai authorities declared a "serious emergency situation" in Bangkok early on Thursday and cleared thousands of demonstrators who had surrounded the seat of the government, in a dramatic shift in approach after months of youth-led protests.

The emergency decree, which bans gatherings of more than four people, took effect at 4 a.m.

"It is very important to have urgent measures to fix this and halt this conduct effectively so the law is respected and the public is in order," said the announcement. The message was published under the name of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Key protest leaders, including human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and student activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, were arrested at around 4:30 a.m. on allegations of sedition. After the arrests, some of the protesters who had gathered around Government House began to disperse on their own.

The protest movement has three main demands: the resignation of Prayuth and his cabinet, constitutional changes drafted by representatives of the people, and reform of the monarchy led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn under the constitution -- but not its abolition.

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather outside Bangkok's Government House on the night of Oct. 14. © Reuters

The protesters had originally gathered on Wednesday at Democracy Monument, near the administrative heart of Bangkok. The crowd then started marching toward Government House, reaching it in the early evening.

A royal motorcade carrying Queen Suthida at one point encountered marching demonstrators, who flashed three-finger salutes -- a symbol of the movement drawn from "The Hunger Games" franchise of books and films. She smiled and waved back.

The king's motorcade passed without incident, but the authorities took the interruption as a serious offense, prompting the clampdown. "There was conduct that affected the royal motorcade, and there was reason to believe there was violent conduct that affected state security, safety in life or assets of the people and state," a preliminary translation of the government's statement read.

Before his arrest, Arnon called for the crowd to move the rally to Ratchaprasong intersection, which is the commercial heart of Bangkok, by 4 p.m. on Thursday. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, another protest leader who has also been arrested, posted a video clip before being taken into custody, encouraging people to continue with the demonstration as planned.

This new rally, if it occurs, would be likely to draw pushback from law enforcement.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida in a motorcade driving toward the Grand Palace in Bangkok. © Reuters

Thailand has been under a state of emergency since March to control COVID-19 -- and has largely succeeded at doing so. The country has recorded a modest 3,652 cases, with 59 deaths, though the near-stoppage of global travel has hammered the tourism-reliant economy. Gross domestic product slumped 12.2% on the year in the second quarter.

Although the coronavirus restrictions already barred large gatherings, the authorities until now opted not to impose strict controls on the youth-led demonstrations that had gained steam since July.

Thursday's emergency declaration also bars the "publication of news, other media and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order."