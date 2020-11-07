ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Turbulent Thailand

Thailand reformers urge king to accept letters from protesters

Concerns grow over clash risk on Sunday as royalists plan counter rally

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has been asked by protest leaders to listen to what all sides have to say in the present political unrest.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Pro-democracy groups have urged King Maha Vajiralongkorn to accept letters from protesters on Sunday when a big rally is planned in the Thai capital.

On Saturday, key pro-democracy groups Free Youth and Free People posted a message to the king on social media: "If your words, 'We love them all the same,' are true, you should accept letters from everyone, not just those in yellow shirts who shout loudly 'Long live the king.' Treat everyone the same."

The message alluded to some rare public comments made by the king on Nov. 1 while he mingled with an estimated 8,000 royalists outside the Grand Palace. "We love them all the same," the king repeated three times as he responded to unexpected doorstep questions from Jonathan Miller, a correspondent for Channel 4 News in the U.K. and U.S.-based CNN.

Pro-democracy groups have consistently reiterated three basic demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his cabinet; constitutional changes drafted in consultation with representatives of the people; and reform of the monarchy.

Reformers on Thursday urged their supporters to write letters to the king, but as of Saturday evening there was no response from the palace.

They also announced a rally at Bangkok's Democracy Monument at 4 p.m. "Sunday's rally is going to be the biggest march ever," they said.

Royalists have meanwhile called on their supporters to rally at the same place two hours earlier, raising concerns about a possible clash. "Let's gather at Democracy Monument on Nov. 8 to observe whether there's anyone who would insult the monarchy," one social media post reads.

Both sides claim to be peace loving, but Thailand has a long history of political street violence. Police have said they are well-prepared and confident of keeping the situation under control.

