Thailand royalists stage preemptive demo at German embassy

BANGKOK -- The German embassy on Sathorn Road in a major residential and business area of the Thai capital became the focus this afternoon of daily pro-democracy demonstrations now approaching the end of a second week.

Over the weekend student leaders announced a three kilometer march from the Samyan intersection in central Bangkok to draw attention to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's virtually permanent residency in the European country.

The students were due to arrive at about 4 p.m. but were pre-empted by hundreds of royalists in yellow who arrived at about 2. p.m. and began singing the national anthem.

Police deployed around three companies of riot police to take care of the situation as well as to guard the embassy. There were no initial reports of confrontation or violence.

In the morning, a special joint session of parliament began as youth-led protests intensified after the government resorted to the use of water cannons, tear gas and arrest warrants earlier this month.

The excessive police action, widely criticized at home and abroad, prompted the kingdom's lawmakers to hold the extraordinary session in a bid to ease the political tension.

"The cabinet agreed this is a major problem that would affect the governance of the country" and is convening the extraordinary session to try and find a solution, according to a letter from the cabinet on Thursday.

Although the agenda has not been officially announced, the joint session of the lower and upper house is expected to address key demands raised by the protesters: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his cabinet, constitutional changes drafted by representatives of the people, and reform of the monarchy under the constitution -- but not its abolition.

Although a special parliamentary session is by law not allowed to vote on any resolution, recommendations can be made. The first day of the joint session will start at 9 a.m. Monday and go to 10 p.m.

The cabinet's letter also mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delivered a severe economic blow to the kingdom. The daily protests, which are drawing thousands of participants and many teenagers, represent not only a serious political impasse for the country but also a new wave of the pandemic, which could put the already troubled economy on edge.

However, many observers of Thai politics remain skeptical that the deliberations will bring solutions because the political divisions in the country have deepened in the course of the protests. The special session is expected to be full of sarcastic verbal attacks and yield little in the way of fruitful solutions.

Protest leaders said the session is unlikely to produce any solution as it was set up just to whitewash Prayuth.

Tensions surrounding the parliament are already increasing. Royalist and conservative groups gathered in front of the parliament on Sunday evening calling for the monarchy to remain untouchable, while pro-democracy activists are set to ratchet up the pressure on Prayuth by adding a diplomatic twist: They plan to hold a gathering at the German Embassy in Bangkok at 5 p.m. Monday.

Germany is where King Maha Vajiralonkorn spends most of his time. Early this month, the German government made a rare public statement against the Thai king conducting Thai state affairs while in Germany. "We would always clearly counteract efforts by guests in our country to conduct affairs of state from our country," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in parliament, responding to a query from an opposition lawmaker about the Thai monarch.

Protesters had demanded Prayuth's resignation Saturday night, but the premier said shortly before the deadline that he "will not resign," fueling the protesters' anger, who vowed to continue with daily protests to ramp up pressure on the government.

According to the chief government whip and ruling Palang Pracharath Party MP Wirach Ratanasate, the opposition parties were granted eight hours to debate and propose solutions for all issues, while the government and senator sides were granted around five hours each.

Palang Pracharath has set up a group of eloquent MPs to fight back and protect Prayuth's government.

"The government MPs are due to stand up to protect the monarchy, which they think should not be touched, as well as the incident where anti-government protesters disrupted the queen's motorcade," said a source with the Palang Pracharath Party.

"The person to watch is Chuan," said Kan Yuenyong, executive director of Siam Intelligence Unit, a Bangkok-based think tank, referring to Chuan Leekpai, a savvy political veteran and former prime minister now serving as the speaker of the 500-member lower house. "He will have a big say in setting the political agenda and even filling the void if Prayuth quits."