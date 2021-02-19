Thailand's lawmakers to vote on second censure motion against PM

BANGKOK -- Thailand's student-led pro-democracy protesters are preparing to rally outside parliament in Bangkok on Friday as lawmakers debate a censure motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

No-confidence motions are a common part of Thai parliamentary life, and this is the second one Prayuth's cabinet has faced. In February 2020, the prime minister and five cabinet members saw off a no-confidence debate by a large margin after many opposition members decided to abstain.

The final vote on the no-confidence motion will be taken on Saturday.

MobFest, one of Friday's protest organizers, said the rally will kick off at 5 p.m. With the parliamentary session being projected on a big screen, the organizers will provide a summary of 10 key points under debate.

Protesters have been asked to bring kitchenware to use for noisy pot-bashing, a form of civil disobedience used recently in Myanmar that young Thais have taken up.

On Saturday, another rally is being organized by The People group, which has yet to release any details.

The censure motion has been submitted by opposition parties, which claim the government has failed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, revive the economy or defend freedom of speech. Prayuth's administration is "damaging good relations between the monarchy and the public" by "using the monarchy as an excuse to deepen the division in society," according to a motion submitted to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai, who is a former prime minister.

The debate began on Tuesday and has seen the prime minister and his cabinet dodging arguments more than engaging with their critics. The ruling coalition holds a majority in the lower house and is not considered to be at risk.

"I am concerned that comments about the vaccines will cause problems -- I don't want this to be politicized," said Prayuth after a member of the opposition Move Forward Party questioned the government's delivery strategy for COVID-19 vaccines.

Thailand's vaccine strategy came under fire in January, when Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a banned former opposition party leader, used a Facebook livestream to criticize the government's almost exclusive dependence on Siam Bioscience to provide COVID-19 vaccines produced domestically in partnership with AstraZeneca.

Siam Bioscience is personally owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society asked the court to order the removal of Thanathorn's Facebook post on the grounds that it violated the kingdom's draconian lese-majeste law. On Feb. 8, the court turned down the removal request.

The vaccine rollout strategy is key to the recovery of Thailand's tourism-reliant economy. With virtually no local transmissions for most of 2020, the kingdom experienced an upturn in confirmed cases in mid-December, which sent the country back into lockdown that has damaged businesses and prevented normal social interaction. Political gatherings were specifically banned on Dec. 28.

Protesters respected the ban until the authorities began using the fallow protest period to press criminal charges against prominent activists, including lese-majeste and sedition.

Student leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and two other leading activists were denied bail on Feb. 9 and are being held in pretrial detention for lese-majeste and other charges. Arnon made it to the 2021 Time100 Next list of "emerging leaders who are shaping the future."

Those found guilty of lese-majeste face jail terms of up to 15 years per offense, with consecutive terms possible. Anyone can make a complaint of lese-majeste to the police, and ultraroyalists and government officials have been busy in recent months filing complaints against the more prominent young protesters. At least 58 activists face a variety of criminal charges carrying heavy penalties.

To protest the recent resumed use of the controversial law, activist group The People ignored the ban and began staging rallies. A protest on Feb. 13 near the Grand Palace degenerated into a scuffle between protesters and the police, resulting in several arrests. Injuries were reported on both sides.