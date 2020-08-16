Thailand's students seek broad public support at Sunday protest

BANGKOK -- Thailand's free-speech advocates demanding democratic reforms are winning support from academics and celebrities as the authorities and royalist establishment attempt to silence them.

Free People, an activist group that morphed out student-led Free Youth, is planning a rally on Sunday afternoon at Democracy Monument near the administrative heart of the capital. Thousands are expected to gather for what will be one of the largest political gatherings since the military staged a coup in 2014.

Free People was established on Aug. 7 to facilitate broader public support for political reforms. Three main demands are to be pressed on Sunday: ending official harassment that inhibits people exercising their rights; rewriting contentious parts of the military-drafted constitution; and dissolving parliament.

The group is also calling for an end to coups and national unity governments, and pointedly for a "democratic form of government with the monarch under the constitution."

"Once the constitution is rewritten, every true demand of the people will be spoken of and recognized," Free People said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Moreover, under the constitution, all are equal without any exception."

The constitution, Thailand's 20th since 1932, was drafted at the military's behest, and adopted after a national referendum in 2016. It gives 250 military-appointed senators a large say in choosing the prime minister, and an effective veto on constitutional reform.

There have recently been smaller protests in over 45 of the kingdom's 76 provinces. Originally protesters called for a change of government and constitutional reforms, and avoided open criticism of the monarchy.

Matters moved in a fresh direction on July 18 at a protest organised by Free Youth when human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa broke a major taboo and called for a public debate on the role of the kingdom's highest institution.

The issue gained momentum on Monday at a protest at Thammasat University when 10 reforms to the monarchy were read out by Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, spokesperson for the Student Union of Thailand.

These included revocation of the law of lese-majeste, a reduction in public spending on the royal family, a clearer distinction between royal and public assets, and abolition of the privy council along with other "unnecessary units." The speech drew repeated applause.

The political discontent comes at a time of increasing economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Southeast Asia's second largest economy is expected to contract by 8.1% this year, according to the Bank of Thailand.

Students have tapped into public resentment by also drawing attention to a justice system that many feel affords impunity to the rich and powerful. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of billionaire Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, was accused of killing a police officer while intoxicated in a hit-and-run incident in 2012, but fled abroad before his arrest. The case was quietly dropped by the attorney general's office in January and his legal absolution only surfaced in July.

Authorities have begun clamping down on activists. Arnon was arrested on Aug. 7 on a variety of charges, including alleged sedition. He and a colleague were released on bail after some 200 students gathered outside the police station where he was being detained.

Activists have been trailed by police officers in plain clothes. On Friday, Parit Chiwarak from the Student Union of Thailand, was also arrested.

The arrests caught international attention. Thai authorities should immediately drop all charges and unconditionally release the prominent Thammasat University student activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said on Saturday. "Each new arrest of a peaceful pro-democracy activist shows the Thai government's authoritarian tendencies and lack of respect for human rights," it added.

Human Rights Watch has been calling on Thai authorities to drop charges against prodemocracy activists. "Thai authorities have routinely enforced censorship and gagged public discussions of rights, political reforms, and the monarchy." International human rights law, as reflected in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that Thailand ratified in 1996, protects the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, the non-governmental organization said.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen voiced concern on Thursday over the rallies, and said officers would be deployed to beef up security on Sunday.

Tanu Sukbamphoeng, a royalist lawyer, called for enforcement of the law of lese-majeste, which is meant to protect the monarchy from hurt. The law proved counterproductive, and had fallen out of use since 2017 as authorities resorted to other control mechanisms, including the law of sedition and the Computer Crimes Act.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha talked about the rallies at a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting on Thursday. He called on authorities to probe the financing of the protests and to identify their backers. "It is standard procedure and does not require an order from him," he said.

Speaking on national television the same day, the prime minister struck a more conciliatory note. "Let the young lead the way and provide the moral leadership to show us all how to take the hard path of collaboration with people who may disagree with us during times of national hardship," he said.

Prayuth has been running the country under a state of emergency since March during the COVID-19 outbreak. The emergency rule gives him power to limit normal rights, including freedom of assembly. No local transmission of the virus has been detected in the past two months, and the prime minister has not invoked his not so far invoked his emergency powers to contain the rallies.

The student-led activism has meanwhile been gaining traction. A group of 147 university faculty members from across the kingdom said the proposed reforms did not violate criminal law in relation to the king. "Thai society should learn to raise the ceiling of tolerance and converse with reason for the sustainability of democracy in society," the group said.

Another group of 358 scholars from the Thai Academic Network for Civil Rights also stood with the protesters. "Universities should remain a place where people can raise questions and seek peaceful solutions for society together," it said.

Young Thai celebrities have voiced their support for freedom of speech on social media. Among them was the popular girl band BNK48.