Three years on, walls start closing in on Thai leader Prayuth

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Prayuth Chan-ocha faces an increasingly precarious position three years since he became prime minister, amid speculation that part of the ruling coalition could break ranks in an upcoming vote of no confidence.

On June 3, shortly after the lower house passed the draft fiscal 2023 budget, Prayuth said that "the overwhelming support for the bill reflects the increased stability of the government."

But the fate of the measure had been in question until the eleventh hour. Frustrated by their position within the pro-military ruling coalition, around 40 lawmakers from smaller parties were said to be considering opposing the bill.

Prayuth persuaded them to toe the line by promising parliamentary committee posts to their parties, local media report. The draft budget was ultimately passed with a vote of 278-192.

But Prayuth's troubles are far from over. The opposition led by the Pheu Thai Party, run by allies of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is expected to submit a motion for a vote of no confidence in the coming weeks. Some believe that the same parties that considered breaking from the ruling coalition over the budget may actually do so for this vote.

At the heart of such speculation is Thamanat Prompow, who was secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party until January. Thamanat was booted from the party over a failed attempt to turn against Prayuth in a separate no-confidence vote last September.

He now leads a different party within the ruling coalition and voted in favor of the budget. But he is said to still harbor ill will against Prayuth and is seen possibly leading another push to oust him.

Prayuth led the 2014 coup and subsequently became head of the military junta. After being elected prime minister by the parliament on June 5, 2019, he was officially appointed to the post by the king on June 11, 2019, a few months after the country's first general election since the coup.

The lower house's current term expires in March 2023. A new election must be held no later than May under the Thai constitution -- less than a year away.

Meanwhile, Prayuth and his pro-military ruling party face growing public pushback due to their crackdown on pro-democracy movements as well as Thailand's sluggish economic recovery from the coronavirus.

In the Bangkok gubernatorial race this May, widely seen as a bellwether of the next general election, Chadchart Sittipunt, a pro-Thaksin candidate, beat Aswin Kwanmuang, a former military-appointed governor who resigned just before the election, by a landslide. Palang Pracharath won just two seats in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council that day, despite having fielded candidates in all 50 districts.

The "big loss" has put Prayuth in a "difficult position," said Prajak Kongkirati, an associate professor on the faculty of political science at Thammasat University here, adding that his "popularity is coming down."

Thailand is the chair of this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings and is scheduled to host the APEC summit in Bangkok this November.

"There's a view within the ruling party that Prayuth can't compete in the general election," a foreign diplomatic insider in Thailand said. "Even if he survives the no-confidence vote, there will be a growing push for him to resign voluntarily after the APEC summit."

The prime minister could still employ forceful political measures to tighten his grip on power again. He repeatedly postponed elections to transition the country back to democracy after the 2014 coup, and in 2020, the military-influenced Constitutional Court dissolved the opposition Future Forward Party.