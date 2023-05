ISTANBUL -- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday in Turkey's first-ever presidential runoff, overcoming an inflation rate exceeding 40% by winning over conservative voters with his promotion of Islam and the defense industry.

The election was Erdogan's toughest race to date, as he won 52.1% of the vote to 47.9% for challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the center-left Republican People's Party, with 99% of ballots counted. Voter turnout for the runoff came in at 85.8%.