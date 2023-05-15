Turkey election in close race as Erdogan's fate watched

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Voter support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dipped below the majority required to win reelection outright with the ballot count from Turkey's national election nearly completed Sunday, making it more likely Turkey is headed toward a May 28 presidential runoff.

With almost 91% of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan had 49.9% of the vote, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. His main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 44.4% as the gap between the two shrank.