Turkey elections spur renewed interest from foreign investors

IZMIR, Turkey -- Having fled Turkey in droves over the last few years, foreign investors are again circling the country ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

Groups of foreign investors are visiting Turkey and holding conference calls to meet with both incumbent and opposition officials. French banking group BNP Paribas is organizing a trip tentatively scheduled for April, a source familiar with the arrangements told Nikkei Asia. Spanish bank BBVA is also in Turkey this week, according to a banking source. Reuters reported on Friday that BBVA was bringing clients with some $1.5 trillion in debt-related assets to the country.