ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Turkey elections

Turkey elections spur renewed interest from foreign investors

Opposition parties vow no state meddling in markets, return to economic orthodoxy

Turkey will hold parliamentary and presidential elections in May.   © EPA/Jiji
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

IZMIR, Turkey -- Having fled Turkey in droves over the last few years, foreign investors are again circling the country ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

Groups of foreign investors are visiting Turkey and holding conference calls to meet with both incumbent and opposition officials. French banking group BNP Paribas is organizing a trip tentatively scheduled for April, a source familiar with the arrangements told Nikkei Asia. Spanish bank BBVA is also in Turkey this week, according to a banking source. Reuters reported on Friday that BBVA was bringing clients with some $1.5 trillion in debt-related assets to the country.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close