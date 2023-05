ISTANBUL -- Turkey holds landmark elections on Sunday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule hanging in the balance as polls show him in a neck and neck race against left-leaning challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Runaway inflation, high unemployment and the aftermath of a deadly earthquake are key concerns for some 64 million Turks eligible to cast a ballot for their new leader, with 600 parliamentary seats also up for grabs.