ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Turkey elections

Turkey's Erdogan touts accomplishments ahead of tight election

Pro-Western rival Kilicdaroglu holds narrow lead in poll

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces a close re-election race after two decades in office.   © Reuters
MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ANKARA -- With Turkey's presidential election a month away, multiple polls show a close race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an opponent that could shift the geopolitical calculus in Eurasia if he should prevail.

With at least one poll showing challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu leading by 1.5%, Erdogan has been blazing the campaign trail. During his two decades as Turkey's leader, his administration has driven development of the country. Meanwhile, the president has been hounded by a 50% inflation rate as well as the widespread criticism over the response to the earthquake in February that claimed 50,000 lives.

Read Next

Latest On Turkey elections

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close