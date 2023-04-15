Turkey's Erdogan touts accomplishments ahead of tight election

ANKARA -- With Turkey's presidential election a month away, multiple polls show a close race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and an opponent that could shift the geopolitical calculus in Eurasia if he should prevail.

With at least one poll showing challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu leading by 1.5%, Erdogan has been blazing the campaign trail. During his two decades as Turkey's leader, his administration has driven development of the country. Meanwhile, the president has been hounded by a 50% inflation rate as well as the widespread criticism over the response to the earthquake in February that claimed 50,000 lives.