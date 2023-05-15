ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Turkey elections

Vote count continues in Turkey election as Erdogan's fate watched

Partial results show president leading, state-run news agency says

An official in Istanbul counts a vote on the day of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.    © Reuters
| Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Early returns from Turkey's national election Sunday had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after 47% of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the longtime leader's main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing.

Erdogan, who has governed Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades, had 52.2% of the vote from the partial count, compared with 41.9% garnered by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu Agency reported.

