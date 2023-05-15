Vote count continues in Turkey election as Erdogan's fate watched

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) -- Early returns from Turkey's national election Sunday had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after 47% of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the longtime leader's main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing.

Erdogan, who has governed Turkey as either prime minister or president for two decades, had 52.2% of the vote from the partial count, compared with 41.9% garnered by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Anadolu Agency reported.