ISTANBUL --Turkey will hold its first ever runoff presidential election on Sunday, after both President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu failed to reach more than 50% of the vote when the country went to the polls on May 14.

But after racking up 49.52% in the first round -- a 4.64 percentage point lead over Kilicdaroglu -- and securing a comfortable majority in parliament, many see Erdogan as being closest to winning the decisive runoff.