ISTANBUL -- After 20 years in power, Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AKP) is struggling to connect with young voters ahead of elections next year, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bid for another term.

"I hope the country changes with the upcoming elections," said Orhan, a high-school student in Istanbul. He will be eligible to vote for the first time in the next presidential and general elections, expected to be held around June.