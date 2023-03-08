Turkey's opposition forms troika to challenge Erdogan

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's six-party opposition coalition, Nation Alliance, has chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as its joint presidential candidate. Flanked by two prominent and popular mayors as vice presidential candidates, he will seek to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The voting date of May 14 will likely be confirmed when it is published in the official gazette on Saturday. That will kick off what is widely seen as one of the world's most consequential elections this year.