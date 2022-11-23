ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Twitter, Meta layoffs spur political safeguard fears across Asia

Authoritarian regimes could strengthen grip on social media platforms

Since the 2019 pro-democracy protests, Twitter has played a vital role for the Hong Kong people to share information with the outside world. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
GREGOR STUART HUNTER, Contributing writer, and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Layoffs announced by Twitter and Facebook's parent company, Meta, have sparked alarm among political activists, human rights advocates and digital media researchers across Asia, who warn that laxer social media safeguards could force dissidents offline.

"Asia is a region of particular concern when it comes to the interplay between social media platforms and major human rights violations and atrocities," said Omar Waraich, a special adviser to Open Society Foundations which focuses on human rights research and government advocacy.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close