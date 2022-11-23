Twitter, Meta layoffs spur political safeguard fears across Asia

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Layoffs announced by Twitter and Facebook's parent company, Meta, have sparked alarm among political activists, human rights advocates and digital media researchers across Asia, who warn that laxer social media safeguards could force dissidents offline.

"Asia is a region of particular concern when it comes to the interplay between social media platforms and major human rights violations and atrocities," said Omar Waraich, a special adviser to Open Society Foundations which focuses on human rights research and government advocacy.