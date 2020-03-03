ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Twitter-loving Modi says he may give up social media

'Will keep you all posted,' tweets widely followed Indian leader

KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer
India's Narendra Modi takes a selfie in 2014, before becoming prime minister.   © Reuters

NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister's Narendra Modi on Monday night left tens of millions of his followers puzzled with a sudden announcement that he may soon quit social media, without offering a reason.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi tweeted around 9 p.m. local time.

Within a couple of hours, the post was retweeted nearly 30,000 times and received more than 90,000 likes.

The 69-year-old Indian leader has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube. He ranks 18th in the world in terms of Twitter followers, putting him just ahead of pop star Shakira, according to Brandwatch, a company that tracks social media.

While Modi has not held a single press conference since becoming prime minister in May 2014 ,he communicates actively with supporters through social media.

Yet critics have often flayed him for not reacting swiftly to sensitive issues, including the recent communal violence in the national capital during protests over a controversial citizenship law that many see as discriminatory against Muslims.

More than 40 people lost their lives in the street clashes last week, which coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to India.

Modi's reaction came three days later. "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he tweeted on Feb. 26.

Opposition Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was quick to react to Modi's Monday night announcement on plans to leave social media. "Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Gandhi tweeted.

Within minutes of Modi's post, #NoSir started trending on social media, calling on Modi not to quit.

In a speech last month before his visit to India, Trump said: "Prime Minister Modi is number two on Facebook."

"Number two. Think of that," the president said, adding that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had told him Trump himself was "number one" on the social network.

