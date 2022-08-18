U.N. expert says minorities suffer slavery in China's Xinjiang

HONG KONG -- Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region are being subjected to forced labor and other forms of modern slavery that could amount to "crimes against humanity," according to an independent United Nations report.

The report is one of the strongest critiques of Beijing's yearslong crackdown in Xinjiang from the global institution, and comes as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet faces mounting pressure to release a long-delayed report on alleged rights abuses in the northwestern region.