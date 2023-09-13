ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

U.S. House Speaker McCarthy launches Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans have accused the president of profiting from son's business ventures

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, left, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Biden previously mocked Republicans over a possible impeachment. (Source photos by Reuters) 
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, propelling Congress toward a long-shot effort to remove the Democratic president that follows two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy's move sets the stage for months of divisive House of Representatives hearings that could distract from lawmakers' efforts to avoid a government shutdown and could supercharge the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump hopes to avenge his 2020 election loss to Biden and win back the White House.

