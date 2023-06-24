U.S. anti-China land laws draw fear of Asian hate ahead of 2024 vote

NEW YORK -- A wave of legislation in several U.S. states that aims to block real estate purchases by Chinese citizens has many Chinese Americans dreading next year's presidential campaign cycle, fearing another rise of anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes against the community.

Eleven states -- Idaho, Montana, Utah, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia and Alabama -- have such laws in place as of June, according to data from APA Justice, a nonprofit advocacy organization for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.