U.S. floats 30-nation Arctic drill as melting ice opens trade routes

TOKYO -- A top-ranking U.S. Navy official has proposed conducting a massive joint exercise in the Arctic Ocean to ensure that the U.S. and its allies and partners project power in the region, as the melting ice opens up new trade routes.

"The trade routes between Asia and Europe will fundamentally change in our lifetime due to the erosion of the polar ice cap, and so the Arctic becomes now an area of competition that we must think more deeply about," Adm. Mike Gilday, the U.S. Navy's chief of naval operations, said at Washington-based think tank Brookings Institution last week.