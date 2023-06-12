ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

U.S. floats 30-nation Arctic drill as melting ice opens trade routes

Rivalry with Russia and China intensifies over next frontier

Sailors prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of a U.S. guided-missile destroyer in the Arctic Circle.    © U.S. Navy
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

TOKYO -- A top-ranking U.S. Navy official has proposed conducting a massive joint exercise in the Arctic Ocean to ensure that the U.S. and its allies and partners project power in the region, as the melting ice opens up new trade routes.

"The trade routes between Asia and Europe will fundamentally change in our lifetime due to the erosion of the polar ice cap, and so the Arctic becomes now an area of competition that we must think more deeply about," Adm. Mike Gilday, the U.S. Navy's chief of naval operations, said at Washington-based think tank Brookings Institution last week.

