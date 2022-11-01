ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

U.S. midterm elections: Five things Asia should know

Biden's party likely to lose congressional majority. What then for Asia?

Historically, the midterms in the U.S. serve as a referendum on the sitting president's term.    © AP
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- The U.S. midterm congressional elections are now one week away, and the outcome will be critical in shaping the final two years of President Joe Biden's current term, as well as what could happen in the 2024 presidential election.

But it's not just domestic policies at stake, for what happens in the U.S. often has ramifications for the rest of the world, and Asia in particular. Key economic and foreign policy decisions will be influenced by whether Biden's Democratic Party or the opposition Republican Party controls each of the two chambers of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate.

