U.S. midterms: Tech sector braces for further China decoupling

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- With the U.S. midterm elections less than 10 days away, tech industry is holding its collective breath for a new group of elected officials to provide much-needed relief to the sector, as it is facing growing pressure from supply chain constraints, the economic downturn and U.S.-China tensions that refuse to abate this year.

While the elections for the House of Representatives and Senate, along with state and local officials, are typically focused on domestic issues such as abortion rights and gun control, tech leaders across the globe are closely watching the Nov. 8 vote for its implications on the industry at home and abroad.