NEW YORK -- Americans will shape the final two years of President Joe Biden's term on Tuesday, as the midterm elections determine whether his Democratic Party defies expectations and retains control of Congress.

At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. The U.S. midterm elections give voters their first big chance to voice frustration with the sitting president, and the outcome usually favors the party outside the White House.