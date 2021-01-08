ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
US elections 2020

Calls to remove Trump from office grow

Lawmaker prepares impeachment papers, while 25th amendment is also floated

President Donald Trump gestures during a rally Jan. 6 in Washington held to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress.   © Reuters
TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

WASHINGTON -- After rioters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, calls for him to be removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 have grown including within his own administration and the Republican Party.

A growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials believe Trump should be removed from office before January 20, CNN reported Thursday. Four of them called for the 25th amendment to be invoked, and two others said the president should be impeached, the network said.

The 25th amendment allows the vice president and a majority cabinet to remove the president from office should the leader be deemed unable to perform duties. The vice president would take over as acting president in this scenario.

It is unclear whether Vice President Mike Pence is on board. Some within the State Department are also pushing to invoke the 25th amendment, though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is closely aligned with Trump and may not back the move.

Impeachment is the other option. Under the U.S. constitution, a president who is impeached and found guilty of treason, bribery or other "high crimes" must be removed from office.

Tear gas is released as rioters backing President Donald Trump clash with Capitol Police in Washington on Jan. 6. Many blame Trump's rhetoric for stoking violence.   © Reuters

"I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

"We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," she said.

Democrats hold a majority in the House, meaning they have the votes to approve articles of impeachment. But the president would then have to be convicted by a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate. Almost 20 Republican senators would need to cross party lines in order to reach this threshold.

Despite growing pushback against Trump among Republicans, it is unlikely that enough lawmakers will risk the ire of staunch Trump supporters by backing an impeachment, especially when the president is already set to step down on Jan. 20.

According to a poll by YouGov, 45% of Republicans actively supported the actions of those who stormed the Capitol, outnumbering the 43% who opposed them.

