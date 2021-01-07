Pro-Trump mob storms Capitol, halting electoral count

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON -- A joint session of the U.S. Congress held Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote count ended abruptly when rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building in Washington.

The meeting went into lockdown as Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona spoke at the podium. U.S. lawmakers were quickly evacuated from the chamber.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the process, was rushed out of the Senate chamber. Congressional staff and reporters are holed up inside the Capitol building with doors barricaded, according to footage from C-SPAN.

Guns have been drawn and fired inside the chamber, according to tweets from those at the scene.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Wednesday afternoon that at Trump's orders, the National Guard was on its way, along with other federal protective services.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. © Reuters

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had requested the National Guard to assist in clearing Capitol Hill. A Washington Post reporter tweeted that the Defense Department initially denied a request to deploy the troops.

Bowser has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew in the city.

President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that "the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America."

The Democratic former vice president ran his campaign on promises to restore American leadership abroad and to lead "the democratic world to meet the challenges of the 21st century," vis-a-vis competition from a rising China and its authoritarian model. Wednesday's events, undoubtedly a tarnish on the image of American democracy, will complicate this task.

Speaking from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said, "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

The protesters marched to the Capitol carrying American and Trump flags after the president addressed the crowd during a rally at the White House Ellipse.

Supporters of President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6. © Reuters

"We will never give up. We will never concede. You don't concede when there's theft involved," Trump told a crowd of supporters -- many of whom wore MAGA hats, but not masks to protect against coronavirus.

Trump also encouraged attendees to march on to the Capitol, where Congress was due to start the certification process for Biden's win.

"We will stop the steal," Trump declared, despite losing one legal battle after another in the two months since the November election -- including in the Supreme Court -- in his attempts to contest election results in swing states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Richard Haass, president of the New York-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations, tweeted: "If the post-American era has a start date, it is almost certainly today."

"We are seeing images that I never imagined we would see in this country-in some other capital yes, but not here. No one in the world is likely to see, respect, fear, or depend on us in the same way again," he wrote.

The U.S. president has held to his unproven claims of election fraud and a quixotic quest to overturn the election outcome long after even allies -- from Fox News to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell -- recognized Biden's victory. Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee and head of the General Services Administration, gave the green light to Biden's transition on Nov. 23 after a two-week delay.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6. © Reuters

In recent days, Trump has pinned hopes -- performatively or otherwise -- on Pence to overturn the election result, after all 50 states certified their Electoral College votes and it became clear Congress would count those votes accordingly.

After The New York Times published a report that Pence told him that as vice president he lacked the power to interfere with the election outcome, Trump issued a statement denying the account.

"He never said that," Trump said in the statement, erroneously dated Jan. 5. 2020. "The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act."

"All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president and you are the happiest people," Trump claimed again at the Wednesday rally. "I hope Mike is gonna do the right thing."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pence sent a letter to Congress in which he stated, "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

While rioters stormed the Capitol building, Trump tweeted that "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify."

Trump later asked the rioters to "remain peaceful" in a tweet, but the situation on the ground rapidly turned into chaos.