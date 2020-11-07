Republican lawmakers break rank with Trump over fraud claims

NEW YORK -- Members of Donald Trump's Republican Party have begun pushing back on the U.S. president's accusations that the election is being "stolen" by rival Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

"There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud" to support Trump's claims, said Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the presidential election.

The president has repeatedly asserted that the Democrats are trying to "rig" the election in Pennsylvania, where his team has sued to block the vote count, as well as other closely contested states.

Trump said Thursday that poll watchers have been kept "very far away" from the count in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's largest city and a Democratic stronghold, where mail-in votes have tilted heavily toward Biden. Biden edged ahead of Trump in the state on Friday morning.

"The president's speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it," Toomey told "CBS This Morning."

He added: "I voted for President Trump. I endorsed President Trump. I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College and I will accept whoever that is."

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also criticized Trump for talking up election fraud without evidence.

"If you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court," Kinzinger tweeted Thursday after Trump's remarks. "STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane."

Trump and his team have used press conferences and Twitter to push the election theft narrative. "The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES," he tweeted early Friday morning.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, blasted the lack of support from senior Republicans. "The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," he tweeted. "They have a perfect platform to show they're willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead."

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, sent a similar message, writing that "If you want to win 2024 as a Republican, I would probably start saying something."