Trump camp frustrated at lack of support for election fraud claims

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign is unhappy with the lack of support among Republican lawmakers for its claim that the election is being "stolen" by rival Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

The president, trailing Biden in election delegates, has repeatedly asserted that the Democrats are trying to "rig" the election. But Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent, except for top allies siding with the president and a few others publicly rebuking him.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, expressed his frustration Thursday at the lack of support from senior Republicans. "The total lack of action from virtually all of the '2024 GOP hopefuls' is pretty amazing," he tweeted. "They have a perfect platform to show they're willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead."

Whether Trump's "fight back" campaign can gain traction will depend on winning support with the party and on conservative media such as Fox News. The team might be facing an uphill battle given that the New York Post, a conservative tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch, has begun to distance itself from the effort, calling Trump's claims "baseless" and his son's tweets "clueless."

Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, also urged support with a message that "If you want to win 2024 as a Republican, I would probably start saying something."

Trump and his team have pushed the narrative that the vote counting underway involves the tabulation of "illegal" ballots.

"They're trying to steal an election, they're trying to rig an election," the president said from the White House briefing room Thursday night. He suggested that "illegal votes" are being counted in Pennsylvania, where his team has sued to block the vote count, as well as in other closely contested states.

"The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES," he tweeted early Friday morning.

Top Trump allies, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina echoed Trump's claims of widespread fraud.

McCarthy insisted on Fox News Thursday that Trump "won" the election - even though officials in several states are still counting Americans' ballots.

"So everyone who's listening, do not be quiet, do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes," McCarthy said. "Join together and let's stop this."

Meanwhile, Graham on Fox News Thursday night he would donate $500,000 to the president's "legal defense fund" and urged people to pitch in.

Other Republicans have broken rank with the president for what they see as a baseless claim.

"There's simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud" to support Trump's claims, said Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, a key battleground in the presidential election.

"The president's speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it," Toomey told "CBS This Morning" on Friday.

He added: "I voted for President Trump. I endorsed President Trump. I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College and I will accept whoever that is."

Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, tweeted Friday that the president has the right to ask for recounts and investigations of any alleged irregularities, but is "wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of Trump's top allies, also rebuked Trump after his press conference Thursday. "We heard nothing today about any evidence," Christie said on ABC. "This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information."

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also took to Twitter.

"If you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court," Kinzinger tweeted Thursday after Trump's remarks. "STOP Spreading debunked misinformation... This is getting insane."