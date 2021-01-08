Trump faces growing calls for removal, including from Republicans

WASHINGTON -- Calls to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term ends Jan. 20 have grown, including from his own administration and the Republican Party, after rioters supporting the leader stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

An increasing number of Republican leaders and cabinet officials think Trump should be removed, CNN said Thursday. Four of them called for invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, and two others said the president should be impeached, the network reported.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president from office should the leader be deemed unable to perform the duties. Vice President Mike Pence would take over as acting president in this scenario.

It is unclear whether Pence is on board with such action. Some within the State Department also are pushing to invoke the 25th Amendment, though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is closely aligned with Trump and may not support the move.

Impeachment is the other option. The Constitution allows for Congress to impeach and convict a president guilty of treason, bribery or other "high crimes," removing the leader from office. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in late 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but the Republican-controlled Senate declined to convict.

Tear gas is released as rioters backing President Donald Trump clash with Capitol Police in Washington on Jan. 6. Many blame Trump's rhetoric for stoking violence. © Reuters

"I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

Democrats retain a majority in the House, meaning they would have the votes to approve articles of impeachment. But a conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Almost 20 Republican senators would need to cross party lines to reach this threshold.

Despite growing pushback against Trump among Republicans, it is unlikely that enough lawmakers will risk the ire of staunch Trump supporters by backing an impeachment, especially when the president is already scheduled to step down.

A YouGov poll found that 45% of Republicans actively support the actions of those who stormed the Capitol, outnumbering the 43% who oppose them.