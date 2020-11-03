Trump factor spurs Asian Americans to switch political allegiance

NEW YORK/TOKYO -- Competing versions of the American dream will be on the line when Asian Americans cast their votes Tuesday.

Jerry Jurado, a doctor who emigrated from the Philippines thirty years ago, will go to the polls in New Jersey, a reliably Democratic state. When he signs in at the precinct, the roster will show him to be a registered Democrat.

But, as he did in 2016, Jurado plans to cast his vote for Donald Trump.

Seeing his patients struggle with high insurance premiums and deductibles after the Affordable Care Act, a signature Democratic policy, pushed Jurado to support the Republican nominee four years ago. The economy and a summer filled with protests, looting and rioting have not dampened his enthusiasm for Trump.

"We all came here for greener pastures, but it's going to the gutter," Jurado said. "That's not the American dream."

In Texas, a Republican bastion, Nguyen Le is also thinking about the American values he grew up with after fleeing to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1979. After four years of the Trump administration, the proud Reagan Republican cast his vote early for Democrat Joe Biden.

"This is not the Republican Party that I grew up with, the party I knew had compassion for all Americans," said Le, a real estate broker.

"My vote for Joe Biden is a vote against Trump also, Le said. "I was hoping Trump would rise to the occasion of the presidency and he never did. He never did anything in these past four years to sway me to give this person a chance."

Vietnamese and Filipinos are the top two Asian groups supporting Trump in 2020, according to a survey by the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote organization. At 48%, more Vietnamese respondents indicated they would vote for Trump, up from 45% in 2016, while 52% of Filipinos said they would support Biden.

Still, voters like Le embody a transformational change in the diaspora for Anh-Thu Bui, a psychiatrist and member of PIVOT, a group of progressive Vietnamese Americans.

"We see hope in states like Texas and Georgia where there is a 50-50 split of people who are voting Democrat and some people who were lifelong Republicans switching their vote to the party with decency and integrity because they don't want to vote for Trump," said Bui.

"People would have never said this out loud -- not voting Republican as a Vietnamese American -- four years ago," Bui added.

Vietnamese immigrants who arrived during the Reagan administration have historically kept faith with the Republican Party for its vocal anticommunist stance. Nowadays, Trump's hawkish stance on China has made him attractive.

Nguyen Le's vote stamp at the Praire View A&M University polling station in Harris County, Texas. (Photo by Nguyen Le)

"Vietnamese Americans turn to Trump because they feel his administration will help their home country to not be bullied by China in terms of their borders and water disputes," said Nu Huynh.

Huynh and her colleagues at Iowa Asian Alliance have made more than 4,000 calls to urge Asian Americans to go to the polls. Iowa is a crucial swing state that Trump won by nine percentage points in 2016, but where poll numbers are now close.

Ben Jung, a second-generation Korean American born in Iowa, is voting for Biden despite registering in the Republican Party.

"If you look at the handling of COVID, Joe Biden is a better candidate," Jung said. "There is too much at stake. That's why it's important that we have somebody at the office who can bring America back to the ideals that it used to represent prior to 2016.

"Iowa has a tradition of welcoming people from other parts of the world including Southeast Asia. I don't buy into separating kids from their parents and keeping bad Ombres out of the country. Trump has just turned everything upside down and I don't buy that this is what my party represents today."

For many Americans, the coronavirus -- and the Trump administration's response -- will weigh heavily on their votes. Filipinos make up a large share of the U.S. health labor force, with Filipino immigrants representing 28% of registered nurses, the largest group according to the Migration Policy Institute.

But Jurado, whose private clinic saw up to 50 patients per day during New Jersey's coronavirus peak in the spring, did not place blame on Trump. "Every country blames their president, but this virus is so unpredictable," he said.

Emma Aquino Nemecek, a Filipino in Iowa, cast her vote early for Trump despite the administration's COVID response. "I don't want fear mongering either. I don't want a mask mandate. We all die anyway," she said.

Some Filipinos, owing to the Philippines' predominantly Catholic tradition, identify as social conservatives who lean toward the Republican Party for its stance against abortion rights.

"I am a God-fearing person, I don't support illegals and abortion," said Jerry Gantan, a U.S. Air Force veteran from California who emigrated from the Philippines in 1973.

Gantan in the past has supported Democratic candidates. Only 28% of Filipinos in this year's Asian American Voter Survey identified as Republicans, while 46% were Democrats and 16% were independent. Filipinos are the fourth largest immigrant group in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center.

While the stock market is not a reliable measure of an economy's overall health, Jurado takes comfort in its rise even as the coronavirus persists.

"He's very good with the economy, that's already been proven," he said.