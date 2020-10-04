Trump update: President 'doing very well' after first night in hospital

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump "is doing very well," his physician Dr. Sean Conley said in an update on his condition Saturday after Trump's first night in a military hospital since testing positive for COVID-19.

"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress that the president has made," Conley said outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington. He added that the president has been "fever-free for 24 hours" and his other symptoms were improving.

The president is not currently on oxygen nor having difficulty breathing, according to his medical team.

But a source familiar with the president’s health said his "vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care."

"We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery," this person said.

The president later posted on Twitter a message of appreciation to the staff at "Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them."

"With their help, I am feeling well!" the tweet said.

U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 3. © Reuters

How Trump became infected with just a month until the Nov. 3 election day remains unclear. But some observers point to the possibility of a cluster of infections at a Sept. 26 event at the White House, where the president introduced Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee to replace the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to lawmakers and staff.

At least six people, including two senators, who attended this event have since tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports. Republican senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Friday they are COVID positive.

In addition, three members of the White House press corps have been infected. Many of the attendees, including the president, were not wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing.

Conley declined to speculate on when and where Trump may have been infected.

Asked why Trump had been admitted to the hospital when his heart rate vital signs were described as normal, Conley said: "Because he's the president of the United Sates."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday afternoon that Trump, 74, would be hospitalized for the next few days.

A mask-wearing Trump later walked to his presidential helicopter, giving a thumbs-up to the press corps, and flew to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter.

First lady Melania Trump, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, has not been admitted to hospital because her condition does not warrant it, Conley said.