US election latest: Biden pushes Trump in Ohio, North Carolina

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden faced off in the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

Nikkei Asia will be following the race and results late into the night and beyond.

For all our coverage on the election, visit our U.S. Elections 2020 page.

Here are the latest developments (U.S. Eastern time):

Tuesday, Nov. 3

10:20 p.m. Republican Bill Hagerty, Trump's former ambassador to Japan, has won his Senate race in Tennessee, according to AP. Meanwhile, the news agency has put New Mexico and its five electoral votes in the Biden column.

10:01 p.m. AP calls Kansas for Trump. The president's key ally Sen. Lindsey Graham projected to win reelection from South Carolina.

9:52 p.m. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweets that the battle for Florida is "over," and that the president won.

9:40 p.m. AP predicts Biden will win Colorado, one of the more contested states. Clinton won the state by 4.9% in 2016.

9:12 p.m. Young Republicans in New York boo at a watch party when their heavily blue state is called for Biden.

9:03 p.m. AP calls the states of Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota for Trump. New York for Biden. Once again, no surprises.

8:57 p.m. With over 70% of votes counted in the swing state of North Carolina, Biden leads Trump 51.7%- 47.2%. The state was won by Trump by 3.6% in 2016.

8:50 p.m. Americans across the country are holding watch parties to follow the election results. In this Republican watch party in New York, the crowd burst into loud cheers for conservative FOX anchor Tucker Carlson.

A young Republicans' watch party in lower Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Marrian Zhou)

8:40 p.m. AP calls Arkansas for Trump. The president won the state by 26 percentage points last time.

8:33 p.m. While votes are still being counted, Biden looks to be making gains in Ohio and Texas, two major states Trump won in 2016. With over 50% of votes counted, Biden is leading Trump by double digits. The state, with 18 electoral votes, was won by Trump by 8 points in 2016. No Republican candidate for the presidency has ever won election without winning Ohio.

8:17 p.m. CNBC projects Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to keep his seat in Kentucky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a post-election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 3. © Reuters

8:03 p.m. AP calls Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey and Massachusetts for Biden. Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee for Trump. CNN gives the District of Columbia to Biden. No surprises.

7:40 p.m. AP calls Virginia for Biden. Clinton won the state by 5 points in 2016, so the early call suggests the former vice president is performing well.

7:31 p.m. AP says Trump wins West Virginia. The president won the state by more than 40 points in 2016.

7:15 p.m. Japan's equity benchmark Nikkei Stock Average opened higher on Wednesday morning, at one point rising over 500 points, or 2%, following an Election Day rally on Wall Street as investors hoped a clear winner would emerge.

7:01 p.m. CNN makes its first projection, giving the red state of Indiana to Trump. The president won the state in 2016 by 19 percentage points. AP calls the blue state of Vermont for Biden. Former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the state by 26 points. AP also gives Kentucky to Trump. But all eyes are on Florida, with 29 electoral college votes. Experts agree that the president will suffer a major setback for reelection if he loses the state.

6:40 p.m. While the world watches Americans cast their ballots, U.S. presidents are not directly elected by popular vote. Instead, they are chosen by 538 so-called electors through a process known as the Electoral College.

Each state has a certain number of electors based on population. Based on Tuesday’s polls, the electors then are expected to cast a vote based on the popular vote of each state.

So even if a candidate wins a state’s vote by a wide margin, he or she is only awarded the electoral votes for that state. Sometimes, this results in a president winning an election despite losing the popular vote as was the case in the 2000 and 2016 elections.

It takes 270 electoral college votes for a candidate to win the presidency.

Tuesday’s results give the country a projected winner as the electors don’t actually cast their votes until more than a month after citizens vote. This year, electors are scheduled to cast their votes on Dec. 14. This gives election officials time to resolve any controversies before the electors vote.

While electors are not required by the U.S. Constitution to follow their state’s popular vote, many states’ laws do. Though it’s rare, electors have challenged those laws and voted for someone else.

The electoral votes then must arrive within nine days to president of the Senate and the new Congress counts the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The President-elect and Vice President-elect are then sworn in on Jan. 20.

6:10 p.m. Trump and Biden get Twitter endorsements from family and friends aimed at turning out the vote.

6:05 p.m. Polls have closed in Kentucky and Indiana. A stage has been set up in Wilmington, Delaware where Biden is expected to address the nation later in the night. Security is tight.

Biden's speech venue in Wilmington, Delaware waits for results. (Photo by Tatsuya Goto)

5:00 p.m. One hour until the first polls close on the East Coast. Never a dull moment in front of New York's Trump Tower.

A man wearing a Trump masks gives a thumbs up in front of the Trump Tower on Election Day. (Photo by Saqib Tanveer)

Trump supporters start showing up on Fifth Avenue near Trump Tower, where NYPD is bracing for potential demonstrations. (Photo by Alex Fang)

4:00 p.m. Will there be post-election unrest? Our reporters go live from Trump Tower.

3:30 p.m. As voters headed to polling stations across America, key buildings stepped up security measures anticipating possible unrest. Here are some scenes from Election Day.

Apple Store on Fifth Avenue, a mere block away from Trump Tower, fortified itself with black fences. (Photo by Alex Fang)

Erin Doherty hugs her mother Susanna Dew, 61, who is voting for the first time in her life, as they wait in line at a polling place on election day in the Mid City section of New Orleans on Nov. 3. © AP

Security fencing surrounds the White House in Washington on Nov. 3. © AP

2:45 p.m. What will the election mean for the tech industry? Silicon Valley correspondent Yifan Yu asks Robert Atkinson, president of Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, world's top ranked tech policy think tank.

And TikTok?

2:30 p.m. Biden has been leading pre-election national polling since September 2019, with a steady double-digit advantage over Trump. The latest average polling numbers on tracking site RealClearPolitics (Oct. 25 - Nov.2) has Biden leading Trump nationally by 51%-44%, a 7-point difference.

Polling in swing states have been much closer.

1:30 p.m. A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep facilities by 3 p.m. Eastern time, including in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Florida, to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that they are immediately sent out for delivery. The decision is seen as a win for Biden, many of whose supporters have opted to vote by mail this year.

1:15 p.m. "We're gonna have a great day. And we're going to have -- much more importantly -- we're gonna have a great four years," Trump told reporters at his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia early Tuesday afternoon, upon his return from campaigning in key swing states.

"Winning is easy, losing is never easy. Not for me. It's not," Trump said, saying he is not yet thinking of how to do a concession speech when asked by a reporter.

President Donald Trump speaks at campaign headquarters on Election Day in Arlington, Virginia. © AP

The president talked up his experience going college in Pennsylvania, a battleground state both he and Biden are trying to win over, and again sowed doubt over the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, which no evidence suggests are more likely to be associated with fraud.

1:00 p.m. Biden visits his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Election Day. He signs one of the living room walls, writing: "From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020."

Both side have spent most of the last few days of campaigning in the Keystone State. In 2016, Trump narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point. But he also made history, for Pennsylvania voted for a Democratic president for the last six elections.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures outside of his childhood home on Election Day in Scranton, Pennsylvania. © Reuters

12:30 p.m. First Lady Melania Trump votes in person at a community center in Palm Beach, Florida, about two miles north of Mar-a-Lago. The secret service cleared out the facility for the First Lady, who wore no mask.

Her husband voted early days ago.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives to cast her vote during the 2020 presidential election at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 3. © Reuters

11:48 a.m. Here is the latest from New York's Chinatown.

Alex Fang and Waj Khan discuss the election in New York's Chinatown. (Photo by Saqib Tanveer)

https://www.facebook.com/nikkeiasianreview/videos/2752067138365190

11:40 a.m. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweets that she voted.

11:30 a.m. U.S. stocks are on an Election Day rally. The Dow Industrial Average gained over 680 points, or 2.5%, at one point. The S&P 500 gained 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.2%.

In an election note released Monday, Wall Street firm BlackRock noted that a scenario under which the Democrats win the White House, the House and the Senate may have the most impact across fiscal policy, investment, taxation, regulation and trade. "A Democratic sweep would tip us to a more pro-risk investment stance," the world's largest asset manager said.

10:30 a.m. Trump tells Fox & Friends that he will declare victory "only when there's victory," and that "there is no reason to play games." The president says the crowd size at his events are unprecedented and that he sees a "very solid chance at winning."

9:30 a.m. Almost 100 million people, equivalent to roughly the entire population of Vietnam, voted early in the 2020 U.S. election, according to Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida. About 35.7 million votes were cast in person while 63.9 million came from mail-in ballots.

Mail-in and absentee ballots that have arrived at the Allegheny County Election Division are kept in a secure area at the Elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state. © AP

8:00 a.m. One notable store that is not boarded up: The Gucci store in Trump Tower.

The Gucci store at Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue seen on election day. (Photo by Ken Moriyasu)

5:00 a.m. The first polling places open in the state of Vermont. The first polls close on the East Coast at 6:00 p.m.

People line up to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election at P.S. 198 in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Nov. 3. © Reuters

Here are the times when voting closes in some of the key states:

-- 7:00 p.m. Georgia. If Biden wins Georgia, it will be the first time a Democrat has carried the state since 1992 and a big boost to the former vice president. Trump won here by five points in 2016.

The Senate races in Kentucky and South Carolina involve Republican heavyweights Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, respectively.

-- 7:30 p.m. North Carolina and Ohio.

-- 8:00 p.m. Florida and Pennsylvania. Maine has a Senate race that is key to the Republicans holding on to their majority in the upper house.

-- 9:00 p.m. Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Key Senate races in Arizona, Michigan, Colorado and Texas.

-- 10:00 p.m. Iowa and Nevada

Monday, Nov. 2

9:00 p.m. Trump and Biden spent their final day of the campaign in key battleground states. Both spent time Monday in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

U.S. President Donald Trump tosses a cap to supporters during a rally in Avoca, Pennsylvania on Nov. 2, the final day of the election campaign. © Reuters

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden stands next to pop star Lady Gaga at the University of Pittsburgh's voter activation center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 2. © Reuters

7:00 p.m. Stores across New York are boarded up on Monday, as the city braces for possible protests following the election. This summer, many shops in New York and other cities across the country were vandalized and looted during protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following monthslong shutdowns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers can ill afford more damage to their businesses. Here are some scenes from New York.

Workers in New York put up plywood boards to protect the windows of a Disney Store in New York on Nov. 2. (Photo by Marrian Zhou)

Pedestrians stand outside a boarded up Saks Fifth Avenue store in New York on Nov. 2. (Photo by Marrian Zhou)

A Michael Kors shop in New York is boarded up as the high-end clothing and accessories retailer braces for possible unrest following the U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Alex Fang)

6:40 p.m. Like Trump, Biden spends part of his last day campaigning in Pennsylvania, pitching himself as a "union man" and slamming the president in a strongly worded tweet.

5:50 p.m. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Monday, probably the last of its kind ahead of election day, Biden appeared to hold a narrow lead over Trump in Florida.

The election is expected to come down to six swing states. Florida, with 29 electoral votes, is the biggest prize. The others are Pennsylvania with 20 votes, Michigan with 16 votes, North Carolina with 15 votes, Arizona with 11 votes and Wisconsin with 10 votes.

The Reuters poll shows Biden with a 50%-46% lead over Trump in Florida, a wider gap than the 49%-47% in the previous poll.

President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017: Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the election. © Reuters

Here are the numbers for the other battleground states:

Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump: 47%

Michigan: Biden 52%, Trump 42%

North Carolina: Biden 49%, Trump 48%

Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 47%

Wisconsin: Biden 53%, Trump 43%

5:00 p.m. In the last 40 years, all U.S. presidents bar one have been elected to two consecutive terms. The exception, George H.W. Bush, was booted out of office by Bill Clinton, whose campaign theme: "It's the economy, stupid," resonated with voters frustrated by a recession.

4: 24 p.m. In a tweet aimed at swaying voters in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump criticized the former Democrat vice president as soft on China.