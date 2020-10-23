US presidential debate: Biden says he'll choose 'science over fiction'

NEW YORK -- With less than two weeks until election day, U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden held their second and final debate Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event was moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News, who selected fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership as topics.

The roughly 90-minute face-off came more than three weeks after the pair's first, as the Oct. 15 second debate was canceled after Trump refused a virtual format even following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Commission on Presidential Debates decided to protect the candidates' speaking time by muting one candidate's microphone when the other makes opening remarks in each segment. The first debate on Sept. 29 was marred by continual interruptions.

According to the United States Election Project's early voting tracker, at least 47 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail.

Here's how the debate unfolded (U.S. Eastern time):

On leadership

10:35 p.m. Biden on his hypothetical inauguration address: "I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me...We're going to choose science over fiction. We're going to choose hope over fear."

10:33 p.m. Trump vows to make the country "totally successful as it was before the plague came from China." Touting the employment numbers for a wide range of society, he says, "Success is going to bring us together."

On climate change

10:29 p.m. "We're energy independent for the first time," says Trump. "I love solar, but it's not strong enough to support our beautiful factories... It's a pipe dream."

10:28 p.m. "He thinks wind causes cancer -- windmills -- it's the fastest growing [sector creating] jobs," Biden says.

10:26 p.m. "If you look at his plan, you know who developed it? AOC plus 3," Trump says, referring to progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the "Squad" congresswomen. "They know nothing about climate change... This is the craziest plan... This is not done by smart people."

10:25 p.m. Biden lays out his green policies. "We are going to invest in, for example, 50,000 charging stations...so that we can own the electric car market in the future. In the meantime, China is doing that."

10:23 p.m. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India, filthy," says Trump. "I will not sacrifice our businesses because of the Paris Accord."

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate Oct. 22. (Pool photo/AP) © AP

On race

10:16 p.m. Trump says "The first time I heard about Black Lives Matter, they were talking about 'pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon'" regarding the police. " I thought it was a terrible thing."

"I'm the least racist person in this room," Trump says.

10:15 p.m. Biden says the nation knows that they can trust him. "You know who I am. You know who he is. You know his character. You know my character."

10:13 p.m. "You keep talking about all these things you would do...but you were just there a short while ago," says Trump. "I ran because of you, I ran because of Obama, because you did a poor job."

10:10 p.m. "There is institutional racism in America," Biden says definitively.

On border control

10:06 p.m. "Catch and release is a disaster," says Trump. "A murderer would come in, a rapist would come in...The lowest IQ ones, they come back."

10:05 p.m. One in six American small businesses are going under, Biden says. "You should be bailing them out now."

10:01 p.m. "Children are brought here by coyotes and bad people," says Trump. "We have a brand new wall," he says, while blaming the Obama administration for building cages.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures toward Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 22. © Reuters

On health care

9:58 p.m. The two exchange barbs on Biden's hometown. "Where I come from -- Scranton, Pennsylvania -- people don't live off the stock market," Biden says.

Trump responds. "He doesn't come from Scranton. He only lived there for a short period of time."

9:54 p.m. "I support private insurance" even as he seeks to expand a public option, Biden says. But "the difference between the president [and me is] that I think health care is not a privilege. It's a right."

9:48 p.m. "The individual mandate was the worst part of Obamacare, I terminated it," says Trump. "I'd like to terminate Obamacare and come up with a beautiful health care."

"You're going to have socialist benefits," says Trump. "It's just like fracking, they say they'll ban fracking but when they go to Pennsylvania, they say they won't ban it."

On North Korea

9:45 p.m. Biden criticizes Trump's approach to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula by way of building a personal relationship with Kim Jong Un. "He's legitimizing North Korea. He's talked about his good buddy, who's a thug."

9:44 p.m. Trump says former President Barack Obama told him that "the biggest problem would be North Korea and we would have a war. ...We have a good relationship with [Kim Jong-un] and there's no war."

On China

9:43 p.m. "China will have to play by the rules internationally," Biden says, adding that the U.S. will have to rally its allies to stand up to Beijing.

9:40 p.m. "China is paying, they're paying billions of dollars," says Trump. "China paid $28 billions, and I gave them to our farmers."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take the stage for the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. © Getty Images

On national security

9:38 p.m. Trump pledges to release his tax records. Biden responds: "Just show us. Stop playing around. You've been saying for four years you are going to show us your taxes."

9:33 p.m. Defending his financial record, Trump says "I was put through a phony witch hunt for three years... No president should ever go through what I went through. I guarantee if I spend one million on you, Joe, I'll find plenty wrong."

9:32 p.m. Biden fends off Trump's attacks on his and his son's alleged dealings with China. "I have never taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," he says, as he points to the president's own "secret bank account" in China.

9:29 p.m. Trump attacks the Biden family's connections with foreign countries while denying his. "Your family got $3.5 million... I never got money from Russia" Trump says. "There's nobody tougher than me on Russia. While he was selling pillows and sheets, I was selling tanks to Ukraine."

On his own tax returns, Trump says, "I'm going to release them as soon as possible. I prepaid my taxes, tens of millions of dollars. I already prepaid it."

9:28 p.m. On election meddling, Biden says "Russia's been involved. China's been involved to some degree," warning that any country that interferes with the American democratic process will pay a price.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the final presidential debate against U.S. President Donald Trump at Belmont University on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. © Getty Images

On COVID-19

9:23 p.m. "When you look at what happened to New York, it's a ghost town," says Trump. "These are businesses that are dying... You can't have someone wrapped in plastic in a cubicle."

On Dr. Anthony Fauci and the medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force, the president says, "Nobody knew what this thing was, we learned a lot...They say don't wear masks and now they do. Anthony says, 'This is no problem.' He's allowed to make mistakes."

9:20 p.m. Biden slams Trump's handling of COVID-19 response and relief. "Instead of being in a sand trap at his golf course, he should have been negotiating with Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats and Republicans."

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

9:15 p.m. Trump mocks Biden for having "this thing about living in the basement," saying that as president he cannot be absent. "It's not my fault that [the virus] came here, it's China's fault," he said.

9:13 p.m. Biden calls Trump xenophobic. "Not because he shut down access from China. And he did it late -- after 40 countries had already done that," regarding the president's COVID-19 travel ban.

9:07 p.m. The first topic is the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump calls it "a worldwide problem," and that he has been "congratulated by the heads of many countries" for his response. "We have a vaccine that is coming, it's coming within weeks," Trump says, adding that the military will distribute it.

9:04 p.m. Trump and Biden appear on stage. Time to debate.

Lecterns for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden stand onstage as preparations take place for the second Presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 22. © AP

8:40 p.m. Minutes before the debate, Biden tweets that he "Ready." But so is the White House, which has reinforced Trump's record on fighting terrorism, revamping foreign policy and alliance building.

8:30 p.m. Taxes are expected to be debated tonight. In the American democratic tradition, partisan, non-partisan and bi-partisan think tanks, foundations, trusts and nonprofits lobby heavily during the Presidential Election for tax positions. Here's an example of the Tax Foundation's latest findings about Donald Trump's tax policies.

7:25 p.m. The Trump campaign in recent days has sought to paint the debate commission and moderator Welker as biased. Earlier this week, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien sent a letter to the commission, which he in one tweet referred to as the "Biden Debate Commission," urging it to make the third debate a "foreign policy debate." In the letter, Stepien restated claims about the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with China -- a key strategy the Trump campaign has employed in recent days as Biden maintains a wide lead in the polls.

6:51 p.m. Two tweets from Biden today set the tone for how he's using his long political career, along with his proximity to former President Barack Obama, to set himself apart from Trump.

6:50 p.m. Two tweets from Trump today set the tone for what he's angling for: attacking Obama and the mainstream press, and pushing his own brand of leadership.

6:20 p.m. A look back at past presidential debates:

© Reuters

2016: The first debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton drew 84 million television viewers, a record for a debate and a rare showing in the streaming age. An exchange of insults dominated their second debate, with Clinton jabbing at Trump for his sexually aggressive remarks about women in a just-uncovered 2005 video recording. Trump sought to deflect criticism by accusing former President Bill Clinton, the candidate's husband, of having done worse. In a 2017 book, Clinton wrote that in the second debate Trump made her skin crawl by stalking her around the stage, and that she wondered if she should have told him to "back up, you creep." Instead, she wrote, "I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off." In the third debate, Trump called Clinton "such a nasty woman" and declined to say whether he would accept the election results.

2012: Obama stumbled in his first debate with Republican Mitt Romney, surprising and worrying supporters. But in their second debate, Romney, responding to a question about gender pay equity, said he had "binders full of women" as candidates for cabinet posts. The phrase became a meme on social media, with tweets, original artwork and a Facebook group spoofing Romney. Obama won again.

© Reuters

2008: Sarah Palin, Republican John McCain's running mate, and then-Sen. Joe Biden, running with Democrat Barack Obama, clashed on the economy and Iraq during a lively but polite vice presidential debate. Palin frequently displayed a folksy style. At one point, she said: "Aw, say it ain't so, Joe," later adding a "doggone it" for good measure. Biden and Palin both vowed to make U.S. economic policy friendlier to middle-class workers, but Biden said McCain had called the fundamentals of the economy strong as the financial crisis broke out. The Obama-Biden ticket won the election.

© Reuters

2004: The last debate between George W. Bush and Democrat John Kerry offered voters a stark contrast in styles, with Bush sticking to simple arguments while Kerry released an array of facts to make his case. Bush was reelected.

© Reuters

2000: In his first debate with Republican George W. Bush, Democratic Vice President Al Gore drew negative reviews for sighing loudly while Bush spoke. "We all make mistakes. I've been known to mangle a syllable or two myself," Bush said during their second debate, purposely mispronouncing "syllable." Bush won the election.

© Reuters

1996: In a debate with Bill Clinton, 73-year-old Republican Bob Dole was asked by a student how he could understand the needs of young people. He replied that at his age, intelligence and experience meant he had the advantage of wisdom. Clinton retorted: "I can only tell you that I don't think Sen. Dole is too old to be president. It's the age of his ideas that I question." Clinton was reelected.

© Reuters

1992: Three candidates -- George H.W. Bush, Democrat Bill Clinton and independent Ross Perot -- shared the stage. Clinton won the election.

© AP

1988: A debate against Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush opened with Democrat Michael Dukakis being asked whether he would favor the death penalty for someone who raped and murdered his wife. The question offered a candidate dubbed "the iceman" by critics a chance to show his emotional side. His laborious response did just the opposite. Bush won the election.

© Reuters

1984: President Ronald Reagan, 73, successfully defused the issue of his age when he debated Democrat Walter Mondale, 56, quipping: "I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience." Reagan was reelected.

© Reuters

1980: President Jimmy Carter appeared in the second debate, with Republican Ronald Reagan, after boycotting the first, which included independent John Anderson. The president accused Reagan of planning to cut Social Security funding for the elderly. Reagan won the election.

© Reuters

1976: In the first TV debate in 16 years, Democrat Jimmy Carter faced unelected incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford. In a remark seen as a major blunder, Ford said that "there is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, and there never will be under a Ford administration." Carter won the election.

© Reuters

1960: The first televised debate pitted Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy against Republican Vice President Richard Nixon, who was recovering from a hospital visit and had a five o'clock shadow, having refused makeup. The 70 million viewers focused on what they saw, not what they heard. Kennedy won the election.