US presidential debate: Trump and Biden face off one last time

NEW YORK -- With less than two weeks until election day, U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold their second and final debate Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News, who has selected fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership as topics. The debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is scheduled to run 90 minutes.

The faceoff comes more than three weeks after the pair's first, as the Oct. 7 second debate was canceled after Trump refused a virtual format even after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has also decided to protect the candidates' speaking time by muting one candidate's microphone when the other makes opening remarks in each segment, as the Sept. 29 event was marred by continual interruptions.

According to the U.S. Election Project's early voting tracker, at least 47 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail.

Here are the latest developments (U.S. Eastern time):

7:25 p.m. The Trump campaign in recent days has sought to paint the debate commission and moderator Welker as biased. Earlier this week, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien sent a letter to the commission, which he in one tweet referred to as the "Biden Debate Commission," urging it to make the third debate a "foreign policy debate." In the letter, Stepien restated claims about the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with China -- a key strategy the Trump campaign has employed in recent days as Biden maintains a large lead in the polls just two weeks before Election Day.

6:51 p.m. Two tweets from Biden today set the tone for how he's using his long political career, along with his proximity to former President Barack Obama, to set himself apart from Trump.

6:50 p.m. Two tweets from Trump today set the tone for what he's angling for: attacking Obama and the mainstream press, and pushing his own brand of leadership.

6:20 p.m. A look back at past presidential debates.

2016: The first debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton drew 84 million U.S. television viewers, a record for a debate and a rare showing in the streaming age. An exchange of insults dominated their second debate, with Clinton jabbing at Trump for his sexually aggressive remarks about women in a just-uncovered 2005 video recording. Trump sought to deflect criticism by accusing former President Bill Clinton, the candidate's husband, of having done worse to women. In a 2017 book, Clinton wrote that in the second debate Trump made her skin crawl by stalking her around the stage, and that she wondered if she should have told him to "back up, you creep." Instead, she wrote, "I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off." In the third debate, Trump called Clinton "such a nasty woman" and declined to say whether he would accept the election results.

2012: Obama stumbled in his first debate with Republican Mitt Romney, surprising and worrying supporters. But in their second debate, Romney, responding to a question about gender pay equality, said he had "binders full of women" as candidates for cabinet posts. The phrase became a meme on social media, with tweets, original artwork and a Facebook group spoofing Romney. Obama won again.

2008: Sarah Palin, Republican John McCain's running mate, and then-Sen. Joe Biden, running with Democrat Barack Obama, clashed on the economy and Iraq during a lively but polite vice presidential debate. Palin frequently displayed a folksy style. At one point, she said: "Aw, say it ain't so, Joe," later adding a "doggone it" for good measure. Biden and Palin both vowed to make U.S. economic policy friendlier to middle-class workers, but Biden said McCain had called the fundamentals of the economy strong as the financial crisis broke out. The Obama-Biden ticket won the election.

2004: The last debate between George W. Bush and Democrat John Kerry offered voters a stark contrast in styles, with Bush sticking to simple arguments while Kerry released an array of facts to make his case. Bush was reelected.

2000: In his first debate with Republican George W. Bush, Democratic Vice President Al Gore drew negative reviews for sighing loudly while Bush spoke. "We all make mistakes. I've been known to mangle a syllable or two myself," Bush said during their second debate, purposely mispronouncing "syllable." Bush won the election.

1996: In a debate with Bill Clinton, Republican Bob Dole was asked by a student whether at 73 he was too old to understand the needs of young people. He replied that at his age, intelligence and experience meant he had the advantage of wisdom. Clinton retorted: "I can only tell you that I don't think Sen. Dole is too old to be president. It's the age of his ideas that I question." Clinton was reelected.

1992: Three candidates -- George H.W. Bush, Democrat Bill Clinton and independent Ross Perot -- shared the stage. Clinton won the election.

1988: A debate against Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush opened with Democrat Michael Dukakis being asked whether he would favor the death penalty for someone who raped and murdered his wife. The question offered a candidate dubbed "the iceman" by critics a chance to show his emotional side. His laborious response did just the opposite. Bush won the election.

1984: Reagan, 73, successfully defused the issue of his age when he debated Democrat Walter Mondale, 56, quipping: "I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience." Reagan was reelected.

1980: Carter appeared in a second debate with Republican Ronald Reagan after boycotting the first including third-party candidate John Anderson. The president accused Reagan of planning to cut Medicare healthcare funding for the elderly. Reagan won the election.

1976: In the first TV debate in 16 years, Democrat Jimmy Carter faced unelected incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford. In remarks seen as a major blunder, Ford said: "There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, and there never will be under a Ford administration." Carter won the election.

1960: The first televised debate pitted Democratic nominee John F. Kennedy against Republican Vice President Richard Nixon, who was recovering from a hospital visit and had a 5 o'clock shadow, having refused makeup. The 70 million viewers focused on what they saw, not what they heard. Kennedy won the election.