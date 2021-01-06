US transition latest: Democrats win one Georgia race, lead in second

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON -- The 2020 U.S. election is finally coming to a conclusion as members of the House and Senate meet on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College votes. President-elect Joe Biden has been preparing to enter the White House, holding meetings with transition advisers, but President Donald Trump has continued to claim that there was fraud in the election.

These are the latest developments (U.S. Eastern time):

Wednesday, Jan. 6

9:00 a.m. With nearly all votes counted, Democrat Jon Ossoff holds a 16,000-vote lead over Republican David Perdue in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. If the lead holds, the 33-year-old would be the youngest newly elected Democratic senator since Joe Biden in 1973.

2:20 a.m. Although full results are not expected until the U.S. daytime, enough numbers trickled out for The Associated Press and other media to declare Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner in his Senate runoff against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. In the second crucial race, the latest numbers put Democrat Jon Ossoff ahead of Republican David Perdue, but it's close. Control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.

1:30 a.m. As we wait for the results around noon, here's where the races stand according to AP's numbers: Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff are virtually tied, though Perdue's lead has widened again to over 1,000 votes. On the other hand, Democrat Raphael Warnock is leading Republican Kelly Loeffler by about 35,000. Both races are 95% counted.

12:25 a.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the vote counting will stop overnight. He says a clearer picture of the results could be known by noon on Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing a CNN segment.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

11:40 p.m. With 95% of polls reporting in Georgia's two Senate runoffs, Republican incumbent David Perdue's lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff is down to just a few hundred votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Raphael Warnock has grabbed a roughly 30,000 vote lead over Republican Kelly Loeffler.

10:10 p.m. In a double runoff election in Georgia that will determine the final two seats of the Senate -- and with them the power balance of Congress as Biden takes office -- Democrat and Republican candidates are locked in tight races. Results tracked by AP show Republican incumbent David Perdue ahead of Democrat Jon Ossoff at about 51% to 49%, while fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler leads Raphael Warnock by a slightly narrower margin, with around 80% reporting.

Democrats need both seats to reach 50, which would put them in a tie with Republicans. Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, who will double as the president of the Senate, will hold the casting vote.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

3:30 p.m. Trump makes good on his threat to veto a $741 billion defense spending bill, setting up what is expected to be the first successful veto override of his presidency during his final weeks in office.

In his veto message, Trump complains of such measures as "provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history" -- an apparent reference to instructions that the Defense Department change the names of installations commemorating Confederate leaders.

The House and Senate each passed the bill earlier this month with strong veto-proof majorities and are expected to sustain the two-thirds majorities needed to override the president's veto.

1:38 p.m. The European Union and China move closer to concluding a landmark investment agreement by their year-end target, triggering alarms in Team Biden.

The incoming administration "would welcome early consultations with our European partners on our common concerns about China's economic practices," tweeted Jake Sullivan, his pick for national security adviser, this week, implicitly warning Brussels against an overly hasty deal.

If the EU and China grow closer during this lame-duck period in Washington, Biden's plans to mend fences with Europe could stumble right out of the gate.

11:29 a.m. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he looks to visit the U.S. in February for a summit with incoming President Joe Biden.

"I'd like to set the date for before the end of February, if possible," Suga said during a recording for the news program "Nikkei Sunday Salon." The interview will be broadcast on Sunday.

His aim is to hold a summit soon after Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 to build trusting relations with the new president. But rising COVID-19 infections in the U.S. could affect his trip planning.

10:00 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump's opposition to a new economic relief package for the coronavirus-stricken economy has put the cash payments to Americans in limbo just days before Christmas.

The legislative effort combines economic stimulus with a $1.4 trillion spending bill needed to keep the U.S. government funded.

What happens next remains unclear a day after Trump issued a statement. He says the 5,000-plus-page bill that was sent to his desk was crammed with foreign aid, including "$1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment."

The president said he he wants $2,000 payments for individuals and $4,000 for couples, up from the $600 per adult and per child specified in the bill.

"I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package," Trump said, adding: "and maybe that administration will be me."

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, urges the president to sign the funding bill and says Democrats favor $2,000 payments.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

9:00 a.m. Jake Sullivan, Biden's pick for national security adviser, calls on the European Union for early consultations on how to align trade strategies in regards to China.

Citing a Reuters story about how the EU and China aim to reach an investment accord by the end of 2020 that would grant European companies greater access to the Chinese market, Sullivan tweets that the incoming administration would welcome early discussions with EU partners "on our common concerns about China's economic practices."

Monday, Dec. 21

11:45 a.m. Attorney General William Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to probe allegations against Hunter Biden, adding that he thinks the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden's son is "being handled responsibly and professionally."

Barr, who has just two days left in office, also says he will not name a special counsel to explore the election fraud claims made by Trump and his allies. The outgoing attorney general asserts at a news conference that he finds "no basis right now for seizing [voting] machines by the federal government."

Sunday, Dec. 20

5:10 p.m. Biden tweets that it is one month to Inauguration Day.

11:50 a.m. Indian-American Vivek Murthy, Biden's nominee for surgeon general, says it's more realistic to think of midsummer or early fall, not late spring, as when the American public will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Vivek Murthy, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for U.S. Surgeon General, speaks during an event at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware on Dec. 8. © AP

Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Murthy said Biden's team is working toward having coronavirus vaccines available to lower-risk individuals by late spring, but that doing so requires "everything to go exactly on schedule."

"I think it's more realistic to assume that it may be closer to midsummer or early fall when this vaccine makes its way to the general population," Murthy said. "So, we want to be optimistic, but we want to be cautious as well."

President Donald Trump is expected to issue a flurry of pardons during his final days in office. © Reuters

Friday, Dec. 18

1:50 p.m. Trump is expected to issue a wave of pardons during his final days in office, prompting speculation about the fate of controversial figures such as former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia for several years, is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the U.S. after he leaked American intelligence secrets in 2013.

U.S. media have reported that the president also has mulled preemptive pardons for family members, out of concern that the Biden administration will target them.

1:30 p.m. Walt Disney Executive Chairman Robert Iger has told people close to the incoming Biden administration that he would be interested in serving as U.S. ambassador to China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Iger served as Disney CEO for 15 years until being named executive chairman earlier this year. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Disney's business dealings in China, making it likely that his nomination will become a political flashpoint.

Then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York in December 2018. © Reuters

Thursday, Dec. 17

3:00 p.m. Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, writes an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for Biden to keep three of Trump's foreign policies.

"First: Biden should keep key aspects of Trump's China policy," Haley, the 2024 Republican hopeful writes.

"China feeds on American openness like a parasite, using it to strengthen itself. The right course is to further limit Chinese access to our companies, telecommunications and universities, as the United States did with the Soviet Union, while building additional military, economic and diplomatic strength," she says.

"Biden will also face a critical test in Taiwan," she adds. "Just as China has crushed freedom in Hong Kong, Beijing seeks to destroy the freedom of 24 million Taiwanese people. It is sure to test those waters in the next four years. If Biden fails to push back, there will be no stopping Chinese communist aggression in Asia and beyond."

The other two areas suggested for continuation are "pressure on Latin American dictatorships" and to "encourage the remarkable progress of Arab-Israeli peace."

Staying the course on China, Latin America and the Middle East is the right path, Haley says. "Biden can expand on our success and promote America's interests in each. It would be disastrous if he missed the opportunity because of a partisan desire to reverse the course of his predecessor."

Wednesday, Dec. 16

11:30 a.m. "We need new leadership in the Democratic Party," progressive lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells The Intercept in an interview, saying it is time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to go.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to media during a census outreach event ahead of the census deadline in The Bronx, New York City in September. © Reuters

"One of the things I have struggled with, a thing that a lot of people struggle with, is the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there's very little option for succession," she says.

But the left, she said, currently has no plan on how to fill the subsequent leadership vacuum. "I'm not ready. It can't be me. I know I couldn't do that job" she says.

11:20 a.m. Gina McCarthy, a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is reportedly expected to lead the Biden White House's domestic climate change policy efforts.

McCarthy crafted some of the Obama administration's signature climate policies, including the Clean Power Plan to slash emissions from power plants. She would lead a new office that coordinates policy across government agencies, Reuters reports.

Biden is expected to nominate former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary. Granholm backed efforts to build advanced battery plants for electric cars in Michigan. She would lead efforts for advanced batteries, energy efficiency and electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

4:45 p.m. Human Rights Watch notes in a tweet that the appointment of Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, if confirmed, "would not only be historic, but a reminder to LGBTQ people everywhere that any opportunity is possible."

2:30 p.m. After congratulating Biden on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell began a campaign to keep fellow Republicans from joining a last-ditch effort to reverse the outcome, the New York Times reports.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges President-elect Joe Biden's victory, breaking his silence on the outcome of the presidential race. © Reuters

McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, and his top deputies pleaded with their colleagues on a private call not to join members of the House in objecting to the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress meets to ratify the Electoral College's decision, the Times reported, based on accounts from three people familiar with the remarks.

2:00 p.m. Biden is reportedly planning to name former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation. It will give the former mayor of South Bend, Indianna, a central role in the new administration as the next president looks to implement his "Build Back Better" economic agenda.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at Chicken Scratch in Dallas, Texas in March. © Reuters

10:30 a.m. Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, following the Electoral College's formal results on Monday. McConnell, a Republican, had remained silent on the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential race.

Monday, Dec. 14

5:50 p.m. Trump announces that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr participates in a roundtable discussion about human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta, Georgia in September. President Trump announced his resignation from office on Dec.14, days after Barr had stated that he found no evidence of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election. © Reuters

5:40 p.m. Biden officially wins the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election.

Saturday, Dec. 12

4:30 p.m. Trump lashes out at the Supreme Court for declining to take a case he hoped would overturn Biden's election victory and called Attorney General William Barr a "disappointment."

The decision comes ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Electoral College on Monday to make Biden's victory official.

In a series of apparently frustrated tweets, the president also lambasts his attorney general after the Wall Street Journal reported that Barr knew earlier this year about an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes. Hunter Biden is the president-elect's son.

Meanwhile, conservative groups supporting Trump rally in Washington and elsewhere around the nation.

After his morning of tweeting, Trump left for West Point, New York, to attend the Army-Navy football game, flying over the cheering demonstrators in the Marine One helicopter on his way to Joint Base Andrews.

Friday, Dec. 11

6:45 p.m. Dealing a major blow to Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit by filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Texas had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states won by Biden.

In a short, unsigned statement, the court said Texas "has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections."

As it did in a one-sentence order Tuesday turning away a similar request from Pennsylvania Republicans, the court refused to be drawn into Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

On Wednesday, the president had tweeted that "This is the big one."

3:20 p.m. Biden introduces Katherine Tai, his nominee for United States trade representative. He calls her "a trusted trade expert, a dedicated public servant who knows government," and someone who has "spent her career leveling the playing field for American workers and their families."

He says that Tai, a trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, has earned praise from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. "I've gotten more calls complimenting me on your appointment than you can imagine," Biden tells her.

Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as United States trade representative, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 11. © AP

"During the Obama-Biden administration, she was the chief trade enforcer against unfair trade practices by China, which will be a key priority in the Biden-Harris administration. She understands that we need ... to be considerably more strategic than we've been in how we trade."

Thursday, Dec. 10

12:00 p.m. Biden announces key members of his administration: Tom Vilsack, to be secretary of agriculture, Marcia Fudge to be secretary of housing and urban development, Denis McDonough to be secretary of veterans affairs, Katherine Tai to be United States trade representative and Susan Rice to be director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

President-elect Joe Biden is naming Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. The role will give her broad sway over his administration’s approach to immigration, health care and racial inequality and elevates the prominence of the position in the West Wing. © AP

Rice, whose name had been floated for secretary of state, was given a non-foreign-policy position. "Rice knows government inside and out and will carry through the president-elect's vision of a newly empowered Domestic Policy Council and turbocharge the effort to build back better," the transition team said in a statement.

Rice has "extensive experience working with other key members of the Biden-Harris White House team, including the heads of NSC and NEC," the statement said, suggesting that she will serve as a liaison figure between the foreign policy and domestic policy teams.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

6:10 p.m. Politico reports that Biden will nominate House Ways and Means Committee trade lawyer Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.

Tai, a fluent Mandarin speaker, is set to take over the cabinet-level post from Robert Lighthizer and lead trade negotiations with China.

1:50 p.m. "He is the man we need at this moment," Biden says of retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, his nominee for secretary of defense. "We need his experience in building and managing relationships, engaging in diplomacy with our partners to help rebuild America's alliances and strengthen our shared security."

Biden says his late son, Beau Biden, served under Austin while being deployed to Iraq for a year with his Delaware Army National Guard unit. "I know how proud Beau was to serve on your staff, General Austin," Biden says.

In this 2015 photo, Gen. Lloyd Austin, commander of the U.S. Central Command, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden has nominated the retired four-star Army general to be his secretary of defense. © AP

Austin says the Defense Department has a role in supporting critical alliances around the world, including in the Asia-Pacific. "America is strongest when it works with its allies," he says.

"Over the years, I've worked hand in hand with our diplomatic colleagues and partners around the globe and witnessed firsthand what we're able to accomplish together," he says. "If confirmed, I look forward to resuming this important work."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also praises the choice of Austin.

"We need a proven leader to help address this pandemic, someone with the experience to help make sure safe and effective vaccines are distributed equitably to all," she says.

Austin would be the first Black person to take the job. But his vast experience in the Army has centered around the Middle East, and his views on Indo-Pacific maritime defense, which is seen to dominate the discussion going forward, are very much unknown.

Read more: Biden taps ex-army general as defense chief to navigate Indo-Pacific

12:10 p.m. The Biden administration is taking shape. Here are the members of cabinet and White House that have been announced, or reported so far.

Foreign policy and national security team

Secretary of State: Antony Blinken

Defense Secretary: Lloyd Austin

National Security Adviser: Jake Sullivan

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

Homeland Security Secretary: Alejandro Mayorkas

Economic team

Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate: John Kerry

Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden

Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers: Cecilia Rouse

National Economic Council Director: Brian Deese

Agriculture Secretary: Tom Vilsack

Housing and Urban Development Secretary: Marcia Fudge

Health care team

Health and Human Services Secretary: Xavier Becerra

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director: Rochelle Walensky

Coronavirus Coordinator: Jeff Zients

Surgeon General: Vivek Murthy

Tuesday, Dec. 8

4 p.m. The U.S. Supreme Court rejects a challenge by Republicans to undo Biden's victory in Pennsylvania by seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

There were no noted dissents from any of the justices on the court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees.

Just hours before, Trump had expressed hope that the Supreme Court might help him overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

"Now, let's see whether or not somebody has the courage -- whether it's a legislator or legislatures, or whether it's a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court. Let's see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right," he told reporters at the White House.

2 p.m. Biden picks Vivek Murthy as U.S. surgeon general, a role Murthy held under the Obama administration. The son of immigrants from India, Murthy comes from a family of doctors, went to high school in Miami, college at Harvard, and medical and business school at Yale.

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, at a White House awards ceremony in 2015 for Public Health Service Commissioned Corps members who participated in Ebola containment efforts in West Africa. © Reuters

"I will dedicate myself to caring for every American, driven always by science and facts, by head and by heart, and endlessly grateful to serve one of the few countries in the world where the grandson of a poor farmer in India could be asked by the president-elect to look out for the health of an entire nation," Murthy says in a news conference announcing Biden's health care team.

In 2014, he drew Republican criticism during his confirmation process because an organization he had co-founded had called American gun violence a public health crisis. He was narrowly confirmed by the Senate and may face trouble in his upcoming confirmation if the GOP retains control of that chamber.

Murthy is a former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Monday, Dec. 7

1:30 p.m. A bipartisan study group led by former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage and Joseph Nye, former dean of Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, publishes a report calling on the Biden administration to consider adding Japan to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network of the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Richard Armitage speaks at a dinner in Washington in 2012. The first Armitage-Nye report was published in 2000, less than a month before the Bush-Gore presidential election. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense)

The fifth iteration of the so-called Armitage-Nye report recommends: "The United States and Japan should make serious efforts to move toward a Six Eyes network."

12:30 p.m. Japan is set to name Koji Tomita, the current ambassador to South Korea, as its next top envoy to the U.S., Nikkei has learned, looking to draw on his connections with the incoming Biden administration.

Tomita was appointed as a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Washington in 2012 and served as head of the Foreign Ministry's North American Affairs Bureau between 2013 and 2015. Both of these roles came during the tenure of U.S. President Barack Obama, during which Biden was vice president.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington on Nov. 19. © Reuters

4:00 p.m. Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, tweets President Donald Trump.

The former New York mayor and personal lawyer to the president has led Trump's push to overturn the Nov. 3 election loss with a string of lawsuits.

Thursday, Dec. 3

1:00 p.m. Trump declines to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the Nov.3 presidential election. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Barr had not looked for any evidence, calling that "a disappointment." Trump's legal team has accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper inquiry or audit voting machines, a task that does not fall to the Justice Department during an election.

Asked if he still had confidence in Barr, Trump said: "Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil. This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff."

9:50 a.m. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris picks Sri Lankan-American Rohini Kosoglu to be her domestic policy adviser.

Kosoglu, whose parents are from Jaffna, Sri Lanka, served as Harris' chief of staff for her Senate office and later for her presidential campaign. In the latter position, she managed and oversaw debate preparation, policy, communications, and operations for a team with over three-hundred staff with a $40 million budget, according to her biography on the Harvard University Kennedy School, where she is a resident fellow at the Institute of Politics.

She was the first South Asian American woman to serve as Chief of Staff in the U.S. Senate. Originally from New Jersey, Kosoglu is a graduate of the University of Michigan and George Washington University and is a mother to three young children.

"Serving as my domestic policy adviser will be Rohini Kosoglu, who is not only an expert on some of the most important issues facing the American people, but also one of my closest and most trusted aides from the Senate and presidential campaign," Harris said in a statement.

Harris also announced Thursday that she has chosen Hartina Flournoy, who currently serves as chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton, to be her chief of staff, and veteran diplomat Nancy McEldowney to be her national security adviser. McEldowney was ambassador to Bulgaria.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

4:40 p.m. Biden issues a statement on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.

"More than fifty years ago, with rivers burning, pollution in air, and the public health and safety at risk, ordinary Americans marched, protested, and petitioned their government to better safeguard the wellbeing of our nation. Eventually President Nixon, a Republican, and with the support of Republicans and Democrats in Congress, created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and on this day in 1970, the first EPA Administrator was confirmed," he said.

"We will reassert the EPA's place as the world's premier environmental protection agency that safeguards our planet, protects our lives, and strengthens our economy -- guided by science and a belief there is nothing beyond our capacity as a nation when we work together as a people."

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Washington in June 2015. The president-elect says he will move to develop a coherent strategy on China upon assuming office. © Reuters

9:30 a.m. Biden says he would not immediately act to remove Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports or scrap the Phase 1 trade deal Washington inked with Beijing in January.

"I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs," the president-elect said in a Tuesday evening interview with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. "I'm not going to prejudice my options."

Instead he wants a full review of the existing agreement first and consult with U.S. allies in Asia and Europe to "develop a coherent strategy."

This view could put Biden at odds with Janet Yellen, his pick for secretary of treasury and former chair of the Federal Reserve. Yellen, considered a moderate on issues of trade with China, has expressed doubts over the efficacy of tariffs in advancing Washington's goals and said they are taxes on American businesses and consumers.

Biden said in the Tuesday interview when it comes to dealing with China, it is all about "leverage," and that "in my view, we don't have it yet."

"It's going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies," he added, saying that is the "best China strategy."

The goal of his trade policies, Biden said, would be to "actually produce progress on China's abusive practices" such as intellectual property theft, dumping, state subsidies, and forced technology transfers.

In the larger great power competition with China, "I want to make sure we're going to fight like hell by investing in America first," he said, referring to his plan to fund research in such areas as biotech, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and energy.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

3:00 p.m. The Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voting fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 election, Attorney General William Barr tells The Associated Press.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the podium of the White House briefing room in March. © Reuters

In an interview, Barr says that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they've received, but to date, "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

The comments, coming from one of the president's most ardent allies, are expected to be a blow to Trump. Before the election, Barr had said that mail-in votes could be especially vulnerable to fraud.

In the interview, Barr took aim at an allegation made by attorney Sidney Powell -- who has since been removed from Trump's team -- that election software created in Venezuela "at the direction of [the late president] Hugo Chavez," were involved in changing voting tallies.

"There's been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven't seen anything to substantiate that," Barr said.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens as former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, his pick for secretary of the Treasury, speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 1.

2:00 p.m. Biden introduces his economic team, calling them "a first-rate team that will get us through the on-going economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than before."

The president-elect said the current economic recovery is taking the shape of the letter "K," where "some people are seeing their prospects soar up while most others are watching their economic well-being drop sharply."

He said the focus of his new economic team is to "create a recovery for all and get this economy moving again."

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for Treasury Secretary, called the COVID-related loss of jobs and closures of businesses "an American tragedy," and that "it's essential that we move with urgency."

She vows that the Treasury Department "will be an institution that wakes up every morning thinking about you. Your jobs, your paychecks. Your struggles, your hopes. Your dignity."

President-elect Joe Biden, wearing a medical boot, raises the leg he injured over the weekend as he enters The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on Dec.1. © AP

Biden's nominee for the director of the Office of Management and Budget Neera Tanden talks about her Indian heritage. "Like the Vice President-elect's mother, Shyamala, my mother, Maya, was born in India. Like so many millions, across every generation, she came to America to pursue a better life," she says.

"When I was five, my parents got divorced and my mom was left on her own with two children -- and without a job. She faced a choice -- return to India, where at the time divorce was stigmatized and opportunity would be limited -- or keep fighting for her American Dream. She stayed, and America came through for her when times were tough."

9:30 a.m. The New York Times reports that Trump has raised about $170 million since Election Day after soliciting support for his "Election Defense Fund" aimed at challenging election fraud.

But in reality, the fine print shows that the first 75% of every contribution goes to a new political action committee that Trump formed in mid-November that can be used to fund his political activities going forward, including staff and travel, the Times said. The other 25% of each donation is directed to the Republican National Committee.

A donor has to give $5,000 to Trump's new PAC before any funds go to his recount account.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have begun to receive the presidential daily briefing, a top-level intelligence report. © AP

8:50 a.m. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the presidential daily briefing separately ahead of introducing their nominees and appointees to key economic policy posts in Wilmington, Delaware. The two began receiving the briefings Monday. Incoming presidents typically start receiving the top-level intelligence report days after the election.

Monday, Nov. 30

6:11 p.m. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers formally certifies Joe Biden's victory in the Badger state, signing a statement giving him the state's 10 electoral votes.

Biden defeated President Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes, a victory that was confirmed after a recount requested by the president's campaign in the state's two largest counties.

From left, Janet Yellen, Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo, Cecilia Rouse and Neera Tanden. (Yellen and Tanden photos by Reuters, Adeyemo photo from Biden-Harris transition website, and Rouse photo from Princeton University website)

2:00 p.m. Biden's diverse cabinet picks make history.

While Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shattered momentous gender and racial barriers, a number of Joe Biden's nominees will also make history as the president-elect assembles a diverse team to run his government.

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury. Currently president of the Obama Foundation, Adeyemo served under then-U.S. President Barack Obama as senior international economic adviser, deputy national security adviser and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

Biden tapped Carlos Elizondo as White House social secretary. Elizondo, a special assistant to the president and social secretary to the Bidens during the eight years of the Obama administration, would be the first Hispanic American in the post.

Biden also plans to install the nation's first female director of national intelligence. Avril Haines served as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser to Obama. She previously served as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Alejandro Mayorkas would be the first Latino and immigrant to become secretary of homeland security. Under the Obama administration, Mayorkas oversaw the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Trump's move to end the program was blocked by the Supreme Court.

1:30 p.m. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certifies election results, officially naming Biden as the winner of the state and further cementing his national victory over Trump.

"This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and election procedures -- despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Hobbs says.

9:53 a.m. Biden announces his economic team.

Janet Yellen, Biden's choice for Secretary of the Treasury, will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history. © Reuters

Janet Yellen, his choice as Treasury secretary, would be the first woman to lead that department in its 231-year history and the first person to have served in that position as well as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and chair of the Federal Reserve. "She has previously been confirmed by the Senate on four separate occasions," the Biden transition team noted in its announcement.

Cecilia Rouse, a leading labor economist and dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, is nominated chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the position currently held by Larry Kudlow. She will become the first African American and fourth woman to lead the CEA in its 74-year history.

Economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey will serve as members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Neera Tanden is seen with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a policy forum in Washington in 2013. © Reuters

Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress and a close aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is nominated to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden would be the first woman of color and the first South Asian American to lead the OMB.

"This team looks like America," Biden says of the diverse choice of candidates. "They will be ready on day one to get to work for all Americans."

Sunday, Nov. 29

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden carried the key swing state of Wisconsin, a recount has confirmed. © Reuters

9:30 p.m. Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor says, according to Reuters. The president-elect will likely have to wear a protective boot for "several weeks."

Biden was initially thought to have sprained his ankle. "Get well soon!" Trump tweeted in reaction.

12:13 p.m. A recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin's Dane County, one of the state's two largest counties, has finished, confirming that Biden defeated Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

10:50 a.m. Trump says it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 polls fade. "The problem is it's hard to get it to the Supreme Court," Trump says in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Friday, Nov. 27

1:20 p.m. A federal appeals court rejects President Trump's request for an emergency injunction to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals says that the Trump campaign's challenge of a U.S. district court's decision had "no merit."

"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," writes Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was nominated by Trump. The case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

11:00 a.m. Trump tweets that Biden can only enter the White House as president if he can prove that the 80 million votes he won were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.

9:00 a.m. A Trump supporter who donated $2.5 million to the effort to challenge the Nov. 3 election results and expose fraud has sued a pro-Trump group for not delivering on its promises, Bloomberg reports.

North Carolina-based money manager Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, wants his money back. Houston-based True the Vote Inc. had vowed a multi-pronged plan to "investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election."

In the weeks after the election True the Vote filed four lawsuits but it dropped them all last week.

Thursday, Nov. 26

5:52 p.m. Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden and certifies him as the winner -- the nearest the Republican has come to a concession. Biden, a Democrat, is due to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20. The Electoral College is due to meet on Dec. 14.

The exchange went like this:

Reporter: "If the Electoral College does elect President-elect Joe Biden, are you not going to leave this building?"

Trump: "Certainly I will. Certainly I will, and you know that"

But Trump said it would be hard for him to concede because "we know there was massive fraud."

"It was a rigged election ... at the highest level," Trump said as he took questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day. But he offered no concrete evidence of widespread voting irregularities.

12:10 p.m. Despite authorizing the start of the transition process, Trump continues to make accusations that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

5:00 p.m. In an article reporting about Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Biden, the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Global Times writes that this could mark a "possible return of new major power relations."

Introducing the views of U.S. expert Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, Global Times writes "In his congratulatory message to Biden, Xi also reaffirmed the content of a new type of major power relationships -- 'the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation' -- an idea to shape the bilateral relations that China first initiated in Obama's term."

The new type of major power relations was a concept that Xi tried to sell former President Barack Obama during his first visit to the U.S. as China's leader in 2013. This week's column China Up Close, by senior staff writer Katsuji Nakazawa, analyzes how China's U.S. strategy has evolved since then. Read: Analysis: Xi Jinping's embrace of TPP is 8-year revenge on Obama

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raises his glass to toast Chinese President Xi Jinping at a State luncheon in Washington in September 2015. (Photo courtesy of the State Department)

4:15 p.m. Trump pardons his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The president tweets that he did it in time for Thanksgiving.

12:35 p.m. Former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel, who sat in every meeting then-Vice President Biden had with Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, shares his thoughts with Nikkei on what a Biden foreign policy might look like.

While there will be many of the same faces that were in the Barack Obama administration, and the political philosophy will be similar, "it's clear to me that the Biden administration is not going to be a repeat of the Obama years, and one big part of the reason is simply because so much has changed in the world," he says.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office with President Barack Obama in October 2015. (Photo courtesy of the White House Photo)

11:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is currently the top Republican candidate for a 2024 run, beating other high-profile Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, by a double digits, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Trump received 53% of support among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents for a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, according to the poll of registered voters. Pence came in second at 12%. Donald Trump Jr. drew the third-highest support at 8%, while other Republican figures, including Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney and Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, each garnered less than 5% support.

9:45 a.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory message to Biden on winning the presidential election, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community," Xi said.

Xi said he "hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development."

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next U.S. vice president, Xinhua said.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10:00 p.m. A visit to Taiwan by the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been postponed due to "pressing" priorities at home, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, earlier tonight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Fox News that the State Department is ready to move ahead with transition procedures.

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law," Pompeo said, referring to the General Services Administration's move to grant Biden appropriate government access and funding. "We'll make this work."

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, far right, introduce nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts Nov. 24 at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. © AP

6:10 p.m. Biden tells NBC's Lester Holt that since Monday, the transition from the Trump team has been sincere.

"Immediately we've gotten outreach, from the national security shop, to just across the board," Biden said. "They're already working out my ability to get presidential daily briefs ... working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House."

"So I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought we might be in the past," he said. "I must say, the outreach has been sincere. It has not been begrudging so far. And I don't expect it to be," Biden said.

1:45 p.m. Upon concluding his news conference, Biden tweets that America is back.

1:40 p.m. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, reflects on her 35 years in the Foreign Service and says she always put a "Cajun spin" on her relationship-building.

"I called it gumbo diplomacy," the Louisiana native says. "Wherever I was posted around the world, I'd invite people of different backgrounds and beliefs to help me make a roux," chop onions and cook homemade gumbo, she says.

"It was my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other on a human level," Thomas-Greenfield says.

1:35 p.m. Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, shares a story about his late stepfather, Samuel Pisar. Pisar was one of 900 children in his school in Bialystok, Poland -- but the only one to survive the Holocaust after four years in concentration camps.

"At the end of the war, he made a break from a death march into the woods in Bavaria," Blinken said. "From his hiding place, he heard a deep rumbling sound. It was a tank. But instead of the Iron Cross, he saw painted on its side a five-pointed white star."

"He ran to the tank," Blinken continued. "The hatch opened. An African American GI looked down at him. He got down on his knees and said the only three words that he knew in English that his mother had taught him before the war: 'God bless America.' That's who we are. That's what America represents to the world, however imperfectly."

1:20 p.m. Biden announces his foreign policy and national security team, saying: "Collectively, this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory -- made possible through decades of experience working with our partners."

Biden says the team of professionals will help America reclaim its seat at the head of the table. The U.S. will take a global leadership role "both in the Pacific as well as the Atlantic, all across the world," he says in a news conference.

He introduces former presidential candidate and Secretary of State John Kerry as the special presidential envoy for climate -- a newly created position whose occupant "can make sure climate change is on the agenda in the Situation Room."

12:40 p.m. Trump mentions the Dow Jones Industrial Average's historic high at a White House news conference in which he lauds stock market gains under his administration.

"The stock market's just broken 30,000," Trump says, adding: "Never been broken, that number. That's a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they'd ever see it."

11:40 a.m. Pennsylvania has certified its Nov. 3 election results, confirming Biden as the winner of the key political battleground state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweets that he has signed the necessary documents, cementing Biden's victory.

11:25 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches 30,000 for the first time as the stock market cheers the start of the transition to a Biden administration. Progress toward coronavirus vaccines is also emboldening investors.

U.S. stocks rose for the second day Tuesday as investors welcomed the start of the transition to President-elect Joe Biden's Administration. © AP

The Dow has gained more than 60% since hitting this year's low of 18,591 in March. In November alone, it has risen 13% -- already the biggest monthly gain since January 1987.

Economically sensitive crude oil and copper futures are also rising, and emerging-market currencies are strengthening. These signs point to sharper investor appetite for risk.

10:50 a.m. Biden tweets that the election is over and it is time for the country to come together.

9:30 a.m. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's tweet that Biden's cabinet picks will be "polite & orderly caretakers of America's decline" goes viral.

2:00 a.m. Taiwan says it has good communication with Biden's team, Reuters reports, as the self-ruled democracy claimed by China prepares for life without the enthusiastic backing of the Trump administration.

"The Foreign Ministry and our representative office in the United States have continued to maintain smooth communication and have good interactions with the Biden team via various appropriate means," said Joanne Ou, a ministry spokeswoman.

"At the same time, we have also conveyed Taiwan's sincere gratitude to the current Trump administration. The current Taiwan-U.S. relationship is at its best in history. We sincerely thank you."

Monday, Nov. 23

11:15 p.m. Lest anyone think he was giving up, after authorizing the General Services Administration to work with Biden's transition team, Trump reiterates his claim that the election was "corrupt."

He says his side is "moving full speed ahead" with its legal challenges and "will never concede to fake ballots."

6:25 p.m. The head of the U.S. General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, sends President-elect Joe Biden a letter saying the presidential transition can begin. This authorization gives Biden access to government buildings as well as $7.3 million in transition funds. President Donald Trump said he had given Murphy the go-ahead despite plans to continue legal challenges.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused -- and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump said in a tweet. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good ... fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," he said.