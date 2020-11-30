US transition latest: Recount confirms Biden victory in Wisconsin

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON -- After weeks of delay, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the federal government to begin transition procedures with Joe Biden, allowing the president-elect's team to access government resources and information.

These are the latest developments (U.S. Eastern time):

Sunday, Nov. 29

9:30 p.m. Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor says, according to Reuters. The president-elect will likely have to wear a protective boot for "several weeks."

Biden was initially thought to have sprained his ankle. "Get well soon!" Trump tweeted in reaction.

12:13 p.m. A recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin's Dane County, one of the state's two largest counties, has finished, confirming that Biden defeated Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

10:50 a.m. Trump says it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 polls fade. "The problem is it's hard to get it to the Supreme Court," Trump says in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Friday, Nov. 27

1:20 p.m. A federal appeals court rejects President Trump's request for an emergency injunction to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals says that the Trump campaign's challenge of a U.S. district court's decision had "no merit."

"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," writes Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was nominated by Trump. The case could still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

11:00 a.m. Trump tweets that Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that the 80,000,000 votes he won were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.

9:00 a.m. A Trump supporter who donated $2.5 million to the effort to challenge the Nov. 3 election results and expose fraud has sued a pro-Trump group for not delivering on its promises, Bloomberg reports.

North Carolina-based money manager Fred Eshelman, founder of Eshelman Ventures LLC, wants his money back. Houston-based True the Vote Inc. had vowed a multi-pronged plan to "investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election."

In the weeks after the election True the Vote filed four lawsuits but it dropped them all last week.

Thursday, Nov. 26

5:52 p.m. Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden and certifies him as the winner -- the nearest the Republican has come to a concession. Biden, a Democrat, is due to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20. The Electoral College is due to meet on Dec. 14.

The exchange went like this:

Reporter: "If the Electoral College does elect President-elect Joe Biden, are you not going to leave this building?"

Trump: "Certainly I will. Certainly I will, and you know that"

But Trump said it would be hard for him to concede because "we know there was massive fraud."

"It was a rigged election ... at the highest level," Trump said as he took questions from reporters for the first time since Election Day. But he offered no concrete evidence of widespread voting irregularities.

12:10 p.m. Despite authorizing the start of the transition process, Trump continues to make accusations that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

5:00 p.m. In an article reporting about Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Biden, the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Global Times writes that this could mark a "possible return of new major power relations."

Introducing the views of U.S. expert Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, Global Times writes "In his congratulatory message to Biden, Xi also reaffirmed the content of a new type of major power relationships -- 'the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation' -- an idea to shape the bilateral relations that China first initiated in Obama's term."

The new type of major power relations was a concept that Xi tried to sell former President Barack Obama during his first visit to the U.S. as China's leader in 2013. This week's column China Up Close, by senior staff writer Katsuji Nakazawa, analyzes how China's U.S. strategy has evolved since then. Read: Analysis: Xi Jinping's embrace of TPP is 8-year revenge on Obama

Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raises his glass to toast Chinese President Xi Jinping at a State luncheon in Washington in September 2015. (Photo courtesy of the State Department)

4:15 p.m. Trump pardons his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The president tweets that he did it in time for Thanksgiving.

12:35 p.m. Former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Russel, who sat in every meeting then-Vice President Biden had with Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, shares his thoughts with Nikkei on what a Biden foreign policy might look like.

While there will be many of the same faces that were in the Barack Obama administration, and the political philosophy will be similar, "it's clear to me that the Biden administration is not going to be a repeat of the Obama years, and one big part of the reason is simply because so much has changed in the world," he says.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office with President Barack Obama in October 2015. (Photo courtesy of the White House Photo)

11:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is currently the top Republican candidate for a 2024 run, beating other high-profile Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, by a double digits, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Trump received 53% of support among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents for a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, according to the poll of registered voters. Pence came in second at 12%. Donald Trump Jr. drew the third-highest support at 8%, while other Republican figures, including Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Mitt Romney and Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, each garnered less than 5% support.

9:45 a.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping sends a congratulatory message to Biden on winning the presidential election, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community," Xi said.

Xi said he "hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development."

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next U.S. vice president, Xinhua said.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10:00 p.m. A visit to Taiwan by the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been postponed due to "pressing" priorities at home, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, earlier tonight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Fox News that the State Department is ready to move ahead with transition procedures.

"Today we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law," Pompeo said, referring to the General Services Administration's move to grant Biden appropriate government access and funding. "We'll make this work."

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, far right, introduce nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts Nov. 24 at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. © AP

6:10 p.m. Biden tells NBC's Lester Holt that since Monday, the transition from the Trump team has been sincere.

"Immediately we've gotten outreach, from the national security shop, to just across the board," Biden said. "They're already working out my ability to get Presidential Daily Briefs ... working out meeting with the COVID team in the White House."

"So I think we're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought we might be in the past," he said. "I must say, the outreach has been sincere. It has not been begrudging so far. And I don't expect it to be."

1:45 p.m. Upon concluding his news conference, Biden tweets that America is back.

1:40 p.m. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, reflects on her 35 years in the Foreign Service and says she always put a "Cajun spin" on her relationship-building.

"I called it gumbo diplomacy," the Louisiana native says. "Wherever I was posted around the world, I'd invite people of different backgrounds and beliefs to help me make a roux," chop onions and cook homemade gumbo, she says.

"It was my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other on a human level," Thomas-Greenfield says.

1:35 p.m. Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, shares a story about his late stepfather, Samuel Pisar. Pisar was one of 900 children in his school in Bialystok, Poland -- but the only one to survive the Holocaust after four years in concentration camps.

"At the end of the war, he made a break from a death march into the woods in Bavaria," Blinken said. "From his hiding place, he heard a deep rumbling sound. It was a tank. But instead of the Iron Cross, he saw painted on its side a five-pointed white star."

"He ran to the tank," Blinken continued. "The hatch opened. An African American GI looked down at him. He got down on his knees and said the only three words that he knew in English that his mother had taught him before the war: 'God bless America.' That's who we are. That's what America represents to the world, however imperfectly."

1:20 p.m. Biden announces his foreign policy and national security team, saying: "Collectively, this team has secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory -- made possible through decades of experience working with our partners."

Biden says the team of professionals will help America reclaim its seat at the head of the table. The U.S. will take a global leadership role "both in the Pacific as well as the Atlantic, all across the world," he says in a news conference.

He introduces former presidential candidate and Secretary of State John Kerry as the special presidential envoy for climate -- a newly created position whose occupant "can make sure climate change is on the agenda in the Situation Room."

12:40 p.m. Trump mentions the Dow Jones Industrial Average's historic high at a White House news conference in which he lauds stock market gains under his administration.

"The stock market's just broken 30,000," Trump says, adding: "Never been broken, that number. That's a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they'd ever see it."

11:40 a.m. Pennsylvania has certified its Nov. 3 election results, confirming Biden as the winner of the key political battleground state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweets that he has signed the necessary documents, cementing Biden's victory.

11:25 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reaches 30,000 for the first time as the stock market cheers the start of the transition to a Biden administration. Progress toward coronavirus vaccines is also emboldening investors.

U.S. stocks rose for the second day Tuesday as investors welcomed the start of the transition to President-elect Joe Biden's Administration. © AP

The Dow has gained more than 60% since hitting this year's low of 18,591 in March. In November alone, it has risen 13% -- already the biggest monthly gain since January 1987.

Economically sensitive crude oil and copper futures are also rising, and emerging-market currencies are strengthening. These signs point to sharper investor appetite for risk.

10:50 a.m. Biden tweets that the election is over and it is time for the country to come together.

9:30 a.m. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's tweet that Biden's cabinet picks will be "polite & orderly caretakers of America's decline" goes viral.

2:00 a.m. Taiwan says it has good communication with Biden's team, Reuters reports, as the self-ruled democracy claimed by China prepares for life without the enthusiastic backing of the Trump administration.

"The Foreign Ministry and our representative office in the United States have continued to maintain smooth communication and have good interactions with the Biden team via various appropriate means," said Joanne Ou, a ministry spokeswoman.

"At the same time, we have also conveyed Taiwan's sincere gratitude to the current Trump administration. The current Taiwan-U.S. relationship is at its best in history. We sincerely thank you."

Monday, Nov. 23

11:15 p.m. Lest anyone think he was giving up, after authorizing the General Services Administration to work with Biden's transition team, Trump reiterates his claim that the election was "corrupt."

He says his side is "moving full speed ahead" with its legal challenges and "will never concede to fake ballots."

6:25 p.m. The head of the U.S. General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, sends President-elect Joe Biden a letter saying the presidential transition can begin. This authorization gives Biden access to government buildings as well as $7.3 million in transition funds. President Donald Trump said he had given Murphy the go-ahead despite plans to continue legal challenges.

"I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused -- and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA," Trump said in a tweet. "Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good ... fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," he said.