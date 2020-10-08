US vice presidential debate: Pence and Harris face off

NEW YORK -- As U.S. President Donald Trump recovers from a COVID-19 infection, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris go head to head in this election cycle's sole vice presidential debate Wednesday night.

With less than a month until the Nov. 3 elections, the 90-minute debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City is expected to receive outsize interest, as the two battle to convince voters they are ready to step into the top job if necessary.

Here's how it happened (U.S. Eastern time):

8:30 p.m. Indian-Americans are holding debate-watching events to root for Harris, whose mother was born in India. "We are expecting Kamala Harris to really outperform tonight and convince America that she is not a leftist," Suresh Kumar in New Jersey said, as he sat down to watch the event with his wife and 10-year-old son in their apartment. A bowl of Papdi Chaat, a popular street food dish in India is on the table.

"She is an excellent orator, very persuasive, very convincing," New-York resident Neha Dewan said, as she sat down to watch the debate with her husband in their apartment, after putting her seven-year-old daughter to bed. Popcorn and Gulab Jamun, an Indian dessert, are on the table.

Karthik Soora in Houston said, "Since her middle name is Devi I'll be praying to Durga Maa tonight (a Hindu goddess also known as the protective mother of the universe)," as he sat down to watch the debate with his wife and dog, Bhoomi (meaning Earth), who is dressed in Vote-for-Biden paraphernalia, in their apartment.

7:00 p.m. Two hours until kick off. Unlike with the presidential debate, the topics have not been announced, The debate will be divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each, and be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief.

Pence's guests to debate will include the parents of murdered ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller -- an apparent attempt to attack the Obama-Biden administration's record dealing with terrorism. Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed on June 2 after a violent night of protests, is also on the guest list.

Harris has invited Utah state Rep. Angela Romero, a longtime community organizer for progressive causes, and Deborah Gatrell, a high school teacher running for Salt Lake County Council.