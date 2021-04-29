US presidents' speeches: Keywords show focus on jobs and COVID

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden gave his first speech before Congress since taking office. In the first year of a presidency, this speech is called an "address to a joint session," and in the second year and beyond it is known as the "State of the Union Address." Which words appear most often? Nikkei examined 88 speeches, starting with that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 to Biden's in 2021. Just as how the frequency of the word "job" is closely related to the unemployment rate, word usage reflects the political and economic situations, both domestic and international, that presidents face. Visit our interactive content here.