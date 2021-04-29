ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

US presidents' speeches: Keywords show focus on jobs and COVID

Interactive charts compare Biden's first address to Congress with predecessors'

Nikkei staff Writers | North America

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden gave his first speech before Congress since taking office. In the first year of a presidency, this speech is called an "address to a joint session," and in the second year and beyond it is known as the "State of the Union Address." Which words appear most often? Nikkei examined 88 speeches, starting with that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1934 to Biden's in 2021. Just as how the frequency of the word "job" is closely related to the unemployment rate, word usage reflects the political and economic situations, both domestic and international, that presidents face. Visit our interactive content here.

