HO CHI MINH CITY -- Former U.S. secretary of state and Vietnam War veteran John Kerry on Friday stood minutes away from the jungle marshes outside Ho Chi Minh City where he once fought as a soldier to denounce, half a century later, another unpopular conflict: "It's grotesque, it's disgusting," he said of Russia's invasion of Ukraine led by President Vladimir Putin.
Ex-top U.S. diplomat Kerry calls Ukraine invasion 'grotesque'
Vietnam War veteran and climate envoy blasts Russia's Putin and coal power