Ukraine conflict

Ex-top U.S. diplomat Kerry calls Ukraine invasion 'grotesque'

Vietnam War veteran and climate envoy blasts Russia's Putin and coal power

Speaking in Vietnam, former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "disgusting" choice to bully Ukraine. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Former U.S. secretary of state and Vietnam War veteran John Kerry on Friday stood minutes away from the jungle marshes outside Ho Chi Minh City where he once fought as a soldier to denounce, half a century later, another unpopular conflict: "It's grotesque, it's disgusting," he said of Russia's invasion of Ukraine led by President Vladimir Putin.

