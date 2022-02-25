TOKYO -- In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which launched on Thursday, the Russian military began with a focus on bombing military facilities such as airfields. It is believed that they managed to stop activity at major airports and secured air superiority. Satellite images taken after the invasion show traces of raids on fighter jets, control towers and other important military equipment following missile attacks.
Ukraine conflict
Satellite images reveal how Russia's Ukraine invasion unfolded
Strategic targets including aircraft, runways and oil storage depots damaged