TOKYO -- Russian forces pounding Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, are believed to have advanced south from Belarus into Ukraine. According to Nikkei's analysis of satellite imagery, a floating bridge has been built on a river the between the two countries that a large number of military vehicles and troops traveled across immediately after the invasion began.
Ukraine conflict
Satellite images unveil Russian spearhead of Ukraine invasion
Floating bridge instrumental in bringing forces from north to Kyiv