The river at the top of this image has believed to be a strategic point from where Russia troops and vehicles crossed south into Ukraine from Belarus in the north. (Image by Capella Space)     © Capella Space Corp.All Rights Reserved
Ukraine conflict

Satellite images unveil Russian spearhead of Ukraine invasion

Floating bridge instrumental in bringing forces from north to Kyiv

Nikkei staff writers | Europe

TOKYO -- Russian forces pounding Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, are believed to have advanced south from Belarus into Ukraine. According to Nikkei's analysis of satellite imagery, a floating bridge has been built on a river the between the two countries that a large number of military vehicles and troops traveled across immediately after the invasion began.

