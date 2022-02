Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Japan will impose additional sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on chip exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on Feb. 25. © Reuters

Ukraine invasion raises concerns over 'not only Europe but also Asia'

Japan to impose sanctions on Russia and restrict chip exports

