BORODYANKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -- Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Banksy posted a photo of the mural -- a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble -- on Instagram late on Friday. The work was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.